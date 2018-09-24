NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 3i 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

, 24 September 2018
Huawei Nova 3i 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo.com/ Huawei

Huawei Nova 3i price for the new variant is CNY 2,399 (about Rs. 25,500)

Highlights

  • This is the third Huawei Nova 3i variant unveiled so far
  • Other than that, it is identical to the other Nova 3i variants
  • Acacia Red colour has been announced for the Huawei Nova 3i

The Huawei Nova 3i smartphone has received a new variant in China, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is the third Nova 3i variant unveiled so far, after the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage options. In the Indian market, the smartphone only comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. Apart from the new RAM/ storage configuration, the new Huawei Nova 3i variant has the same features as the other two variants. According to a Weibo post by the verified Huawei account, the Huawei Nova 3i price for the new 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant has been set as CNY 2,399 (about Rs. 25,500).

Apart from the new variant, the Huawei Nova 3i gets a new colour, Acacia Red. Other colour options for the handset announced previously include Black, Purple, and White.

Huawei Nova 3i Review

As for the Huawei Nova 3i specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the front of the handset has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3340mAh battery behind the hood. The Nova 3i measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams.

 

Comments

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Slow face recognition
  • Heats up while gaming
  • No display protection
  • Sub-par low-light camera performance
Read detailed Huawei Nova 3i review
Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3340mAh
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 3i
Huawei Nova 3i 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
Billion Capture Plus
