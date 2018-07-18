Huawei Nova 3i was launched on Wednesday, alongside a new 360-degree camera. The company also revealed the pricing and availability details for Huawei Nova 3 that was launched earlier this month, as well as the Talkband B5 wearable. Key highlights of the Huawei Nova 3i include the new Kirin 710 SoC, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a display notch, and a 3340mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i price, availability

The Huawei Nova 3 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It will be available in China starting 10:08am on July 19, in Black, Blue, Gold, and Purple colour variants.

The Nova 3i, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the version with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Pricing details for the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage have not been revealed yet. The smartphone will be made available in its home country starting 10:08am on August 10, in Black, Purple, and White colour options.

Apart from that, the company has also announced pricing for the Huawei Talkband B5. The base Sports variant comes in at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200), the one with a leather strap has been priced at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 12,200), while the top-end Business model with steel band gets a price tag of CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 15,300). All variants will be up for sale starting 10:08am on July 19.

Lastly, a new 360-degree camera has been announced by Huawei. With a price tag of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100), it will go on sale in China from 10:08am on July 19. All of the above-mentioned products will be sold across Huawei Mall, major e-commerce platforms, authorised experience stores, and partner retailers.

Huawei Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the front of the handset has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3340mAh battery behind the hood. The Nova 3i measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams.