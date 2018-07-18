NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 3i Launched, Nova 3 and Talkband B5 Price Announced

  Read in
, 18 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 3i Launched, Nova 3 and Talkband B5 Price Announced

Highlights

  • The Nova 3i comes with a display notch
  • Nova 3 has a starting price tag of CNY 2,999
  • Talkband B5 wearable comes in three variants

Huawei Nova 3i was launched on Wednesday, alongside a new 360-degree camera. The company also revealed the pricing and availability details for Huawei Nova 3 that was launched earlier this month, as well as the Talkband B5 wearable. Key highlights of the Huawei Nova 3i include the new Kirin 710 SoC, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a display notch, and a 3340mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i price, availability

The Huawei Nova 3 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. It will be available in China starting 10:08am on July 19, in Black, Blue, Gold, and Purple colour variants.

The Nova 3i, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the version with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Pricing details for the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage have not been revealed yet. The smartphone will be made available in its home country starting 10:08am on August 10, in Black, Purple, and White colour options.

Apart from that, the company has also announced pricing for the Huawei Talkband B5. The base Sports variant comes in at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200), the one with a leather strap has been priced at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 12,200), while the top-end Business model with steel band gets a price tag of CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 15,300). All variants will be up for sale starting 10:08am on July 19.

Lastly, a new 360-degree camera has been announced by Huawei. With a price tag of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100), it will go on sale in China from 10:08am on July 19. All of the above-mentioned products will be sold across Huawei Mall, major e-commerce platforms, authorised experience stores, and partner retailers.

Huawei Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the front of the handset has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3340mAh battery behind the hood. The Nova 3i measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i

Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3340mAh
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Talkband B5
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator With 21-Inch Touchscreen and Bixby Launched in India
Vodafone Rs. 199 Prepaid Pack Upgraded, Now Offers Up to 2.8GB Daily Data to Rival Jio
Huawei Nova 3i Launched, Nova 3 and Talkband B5 Price Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  5. Nokia X5 Launch Date Is July 18: Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  6. Vodafone Rs. 199 Prepaid Pack Now Offers 2.8GB Daily Data to Rival Jio
  7. Honor Note 10 Live Image Leaks, Compares Dimensions With Nintendo Switch
  8. From Budget to Premium, Here Are the Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy
  9. With a Fortnite Android Release Date Soon, Epic Goes All-in on AWS
  10. Huawei Nova 3i With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.