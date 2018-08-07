Huawei Nova 3i, the latest model in the company's Nova-Series that was launched in India last month alongside the Nova 3, will go on sale for the first time in India today. The handset will be available for purchase through Amazon India. Notably, pre-bookings for the Nova 3i were kicked off following its official launch in the country last month. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and comes with a dual rear camera setup. Plus, there is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. The Nova 3i also runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports AI scene recognition.

Huawei Nova 3i price in India

The Huawei Nova 3i price in India has been set at Rs. 20,990. The smartphone comes in Iris Purple and Black colour options. For customers who have pre-booked the model, Huawei has offered a Rs. 1,000. Furthermore, Amazon India is offering exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, Rs. 1,200 cashback from Jio, and 100GB of additional data.

Huawei Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) and dual-VoLTE Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is also a dual rear camera setup that comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

For storing content, the Huawei Nova 3i has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB 2.0 on the connectivity front. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, there is a 3340mAh battery, and the handset measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm.

To recall, Huawei launched the Nova 3 in addition to the Nova 3i at its event in New Delhi last month. The Nova 3, unlike the Nova 3i, will go on sale in the country on August 23.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.