Huawei Nova 3i Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Huawei is set to launch the new Nova series on July 26 in India, and it is largely expected to launch the Nova 3 and Nova 3i. The Huawei India Twitter handle has been pushing teasers out regularly running up to the launch. However, now a fresh leak brings to light the Vietnamese pricing of the Huawei Nova 3i, indicating that India might not be the only country to see the launch of the new phones. In India, the smartphones are going to be Amazon exclusive.

A photo leak on Slashleaks shows a flyer from Vietnam's largest mobile retail chain The Gio Di Dong. This flyer confirms that the Nova 3i will be made available in Vietnam for VND 11,990,000 (roughly Rs. 35,500). While the Nova 3 has been made official in China, the Nova 3i is still unannounced. The pricing of the Nova 3 is set to be announced in China on July 18, and it is expected that the company will announce the Nova 3i then. However, there is noise that even suggests that the Nova 3 and Nova 3i are the same, and the name change is just to differentiate the regions it will launch in. In any case, more clarity will be achieved once it launches in India on July 26, or if an official announcement is made in China before that.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. At its core, the Huawei Nova 3 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage. Storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Nova 3 bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. On the front is yet another dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, both with f/2.0 aperture. Front camera of the smartphone also comes with 3D Qmoji, similar to Apple's Animoji. There is a 3750mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 3 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor locared on the back of the handset, and the front camera offers Face Unlock capabilities. The Nova 3 measures 157x73.7x7.3mm.