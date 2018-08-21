Huawei Nova 3i's Iris Purple colour variant will go on sale for the first time in India today, via Amazon India. The flash sale for the smartphone starts at 12pm IST. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last month, alongside its better specced-sibling, the Huawei Nova 3. Both smartphones sport dual cameras on both the front and rear. Huawei had made revealed the availability of the Nova 3i's Iris Purple colour variant on Monday, alongside announcing that the Huawei Nova 3 would become available in open sale from Thursday, August 23. Thus far, only the Black colour variant of the smartphone had been available.

The Huawei Nova 3i price in India is set at Rs. 20,990, and the company is offering a 5 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank Debit EMIs, apart from a no-cost EMI from Bajaj FinServ. The dual-SIM (Nano) and dual-VoLTE Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the front of the handset has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. The smartphone is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options in the Huawei Nova 3i include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3340mAh battery behind the hood. The Nova 3i measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams.

