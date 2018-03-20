Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 3e With 5.84-Inch 19:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 20 March 2018
Highlights

  • Huawei Nova 3e has been launched in China
  • The smartphone is a variant of Huawei P20 Lite
  • It comes with a starting price of CNY 1,999

Huawei Nova 3e has been launched in China in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. The new smartphone, which is essentially a variant of the Huawei P20 Lite that was launched in Poland and Czech Republic last week, comes at a price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,600) for the 64GB storage variant and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the 128GB storage variant. Both variants are available for pre-orders in the country and will go on sale from March 27.

Huawei hasn't revealed any details about the launch of the Nova 3e in markets other than China. However, the company has detailed the smartphone through a post on Weibo.

Huawei Nova 3e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3e runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 and features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC - four cores at 2.36GHz and four cores at 1.7GHz, coupled with MaliT830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary image sensor, sporting f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 2-megapixel secondary image sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

For storing content, the Huawei Nova 3e has 64GB and 128GB storage options, as we mentioned. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid configuration. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the back. In terms of connectivity, there are options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 3e

Huawei Nova 3e

Display

5.84-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

24-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
