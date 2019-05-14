Technology News

Huawei Nova 3 Software Update Brings ViLTE Support and April Security Patch

Huawei says ViLTE will be made available on its other devices soon.

14 May 2019
Huawei Nova 3 now supports ViLTE, or video over LTE.

Huawei Nova 3 was launched in July last year in India. The smartphone flaunts a striking glass unibody design and sports the company's high-end HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC under the hood. Now, the Chinese smartphone giant has announced that the Huawei Nova 3 is getting a new software update that will enable support for ViLTE (Video over LTE). The new software update will help users to make video calls and voice chats services without the need for a third party application. Additionally, the update also brings along Google's April security patch for improved system security.  

ViLTE is a conversational video service, which is based on the IP Multimedia Subsystem core network. What it does is that it removes the need of a third-party app to take advantage of video telephony services. As stated in the press release, Huawei Nova 3 (Review) is receiving the new update with support for ViLTE, but soon the service will be incorporated in all Huawei devices as well.

The ViLTE new service is currently supported on three major carriers in the country; Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. A separate tariff plan may be required to take advantage of the service.

  Huawei Nova 3 price in India, key specifications

The Huawei Nova 3 was launched in July in India, priced at Rs. 34,999. Currently, though, it retails for Rs. 29,999. To recall, the Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) notched FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. There's a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of 16-megapixel primary lens coupled with a 24-megapixel secondary lens with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. On the front, there's a dual-camera setup as well comprising of 24-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Nova 3 comes in two variants; one with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage and the other with 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the storage is expandable on the handset via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

