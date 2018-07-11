Huawei Nova 3 has been launched in China as the newest Nova-Series model. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and supports Huawei's GPU Turbo out-of-the-box. It also runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 on top and sports an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual rear camera setup that is claimed to be capable of detecting over 500 scenes. Huawei has also unveiled the TalkBand B5 that comes as the successor to the TalkBand B3 fitness tracker that was launched back in April 2016. Similar to its predecessor, the new fitness band doubles as a Bluetooth earpiece and let users attend voice calls or listen to music while on the go. The wearable offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring using Huawei TruRelax Technology.

Huawei Nova 3, Huawei TalkBand B5 availability

The Huawei Nova 3 and TalkBand B5 are currently available for pre-orders through Vmall in China. Details about the prices of the two new offerings will be announced on July 18 and the devices will go on sale starting July 20. While the Nova 3 comes in Purple, Black, Blue, and Gold colour options, the TalkBand B5 will go on sale in Sports Edition with strap in Ash, Black, and Brown colour options and in Business Edition with a metal strap.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with Mali-G72 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the handset includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Similar to the back, there is a dual camera setup at the front as well that comprises a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup supports AI scene recognition, while front setup works with a 3D Qmoji, which looks similar to Apple's Animoji.

For storing content, the Huawei Nova 3 has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports a Face Unlock feature as well. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3750mAh battery and measures 157x73.7x7.3mm.

Huawei TalkBand B5 specifications, features

The Huawei TalkBand B5 comes with an IP67-certified dust- and water-resistant build. There is a 1.13-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The display is notably 2.4 times bigger than what was available on its predecessor, the company says. Further, the pop-up display doubles as a Bluetooth headset and is powered by a trip-core audio chip and high-definition voice support that uses the built-in dual microphone setup along with noise reduction to enable an enhanced voice calling experience. The available display panel offers caller ID support and lets users easily make calls using a preloaded speed dial option. Likewise, users can view their call history and mute any voice calls directly from the TalkBand B5. The band requires Huawei EMUI 4.1 to enable the caller ID and call mute functionality.

Huawei TalkBand B5 doubles as a Bluetooth headset

Alongside its voice calling capabilities, the TalkBand B5 offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring and activity tracking - supporting walking, running, cycling, and other exercise monitoring - through Huawei TruSeen 2.0 Technology. There is also Huawei TruSleep 2.0 that uses the cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum (CPC) to monitor sleep structure, including deep sleep and analyse sleep patterns to offer personalised sleep recommendations. Further, there is TruRelax Technology to analyse heart rate variability and stress status.

Huawei TalkBand B5 in Sports Edition and Business Edition

The Huawei TalkBand B5 also provides features such as sports goal setting, a sedentary reminder as well as a real-time message reminder and smart alarm clock. It packs a 108mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to six hours of talk time or up to 3.5 days of battery life on a single charge. While the TalkBand B5 measures 58.2x23.3x12.9mm and weighs 40 grams, the headset unit measures 44.1x20x11.9mm and weighs 14.3 grams.