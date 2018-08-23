Huawei Nova 3 to Be Available in Open Sale via Amazon India From Today

Huawei Nova 3 went on sale for Prime members in India a day early, and today, it is being made available in an open sale for all users. Prime or non-Prime members can go to Amazon India and purchase the Huawei Nova 3 in an open sale from 1pm IST today. The Huawei Nova 3i, the cheaper variant of the two, is still being sold in flash sales only. The Huawei Nova 3 is available in Black and Iris Purple colour options, and the price in India is set at Rs. 34,990.

The Huawei Nova 3 will be up for sale openly starting 1pm IST on Amazon India. The company is offering as extra Rs. 2,000 exchange discount to non-Prime members, whereas Prime members get a discount of Rs. 3,000. It is also offering no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months and screen protection insurance. American Express card members can avail instant cashback of Rs. 3,000, and Reliance Jio customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase. There's also going to be a lucky draw, where one lucky customer from every 50 units sold will get an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 in their Amazon account.

The Huawei Nova 3i, priced at 20,990, is up for grabs in Black on Amazon India currently, in a limited time period offer. The company is also offering a one-year screen protection plan with the purchase, and the offer will end on August 25. You can buy the Nova 3i here. The next flash sale for the Nova 3i is slated for August 27.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 is the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It runs EMUI 8.2 atop Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Front of the Nova 3 has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with 3D Qmoji, Huawei's take on AR-based emojis that iPhone X popularised with the Animoji. At the back, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 24-megapixel sensor with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture.

The Huawei Nova 3 packs a 3,750mAh battery and measures 157x73.7x7.3mm. It also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports a Face Unlock feature as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

