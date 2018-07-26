Huawei is all set to unveil two new smartphones in India, both with a display notch and a vertical dual rear camera setup. The Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will be launched at an event in New Delhi after 11am on Thursday. To recall, the smartphones were launched in China at different points in time this month. Key highlights of the two handsets include a full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 6GB of RAM, and four cameras - 2 in the front and 2 at the back. Pricing and availability details for the Indian market will expectedly be revealed at the launch event today.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i price

The Huawei Nova 3 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Nova 3i gets a price tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 20,300) for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB variant and CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 22,400) for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The company is expected to price the phones similarly in the Indian market.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 is the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment. It runs EMUI 8.2 atop Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 24-megapixel sensor with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. Front of the smartphone also has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with 3D Qmoji, Huawei's take on AR-based emojis that iPhone X popularised with the Animoji.

On the other hand, the Nova 3i sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi pixel density. The smartphone is fuelled by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a similar vertical dual rear camera setup albeit with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset gets yet another dual camera module with 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel unit.