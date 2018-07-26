NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Set for Today

, 26 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Set for Today

Highlights

  • The launch event will be held in New Delhi
  • Both smartphones come with four cameras each
  • Pricing and availability details will be revealed today

Huawei is all set to unveil two new smartphones in India, both with a display notch and a vertical dual rear camera setup. The Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will be launched at an event in New Delhi after 11am on Thursday. To recall, the smartphones were launched in China at different points in time this month. Key highlights of the two handsets include a full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 6GB of RAM, and four cameras - 2 in the front and 2 at the back. Pricing and availability details for the Indian market will expectedly be revealed at the launch event today.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i price

The Huawei Nova 3 has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Nova 3i gets a price tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 20,300) for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB variant and CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 22,400) for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The company is expected to price the phones similarly in the Indian market.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 is the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment. It runs EMUI 8.2 atop Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 24-megapixel sensor with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. Front of the smartphone also has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with 3D Qmoji, Huawei's take on AR-based emojis that iPhone X popularised with the Animoji.

On the other hand, the Nova 3i sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi pixel density. The smartphone is fuelled by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a similar vertical dual rear camera setup albeit with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset gets yet another dual camera module with 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel unit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i

Display6.30-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3340mAh
Further reading: Huawei
Panasonic Launches New Range of 4K OLED, LED TVs in India
YouTube Loads 5 Times Slower on Firefox, Edge Than Google's Chrome: Mozilla
Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Set for Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Here's Everything New and Different
  2. Honor Play Set to Launch in India on August 6 as an Amazon Exclusive
  3. Sony Xperia XZ2 With Super Slow Motion Camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC Launched in India
  4. BSNL's New Rs. 171 Recharge Offers 2GB Data per Day to Rival Jio
  5. Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6
  6. Xiaomi Will Not Launch Mi A2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant in India
  7. Panasonic Launches New Range of 4K OLED, LED TVs in India
  8. Vodafone Refreshes Its Rs. 47 Recharge to Take on Jio, Airtel
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatches Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.