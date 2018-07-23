Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India Launch Confirmed for July 26

Huawei has sent out press invites for a July 26 event in Delhi, where it was expected to launch the Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i smartphones in India. Amazon India will be the exclusive online retail partner for Huawei's new Nova series in India, the company confirmed last week. Now, thanks to the invite image, we can be sure Huawei is indeed launching the Nova 3 and Nova 3i, with the smartphone's notch-based design and the presence of dual cameras at both the front and back clearly seen.

At different points earlier this month, the company launched the two smartphones in China, with availability for the Nova 3i pegged for August 10 in the Chinese market. Key highlights of the Huawei Nova 3i include the new Kirin 710 SoC and a 3340mAh battery, while the Nova 3 is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and a 3750mAh battery. Both the phones sport a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a display notch.

The pricing and availability of both the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India are expected to be announced at the launch event on July 26. In China, the Nova 3 has been made available in Purple, Black, Blue, and Gold colour options. It has been priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

The Nova 3i, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the version with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be made available in its home country starting 10:08am on August 10, in Black, Purple, and White colour options.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with Mali-G72 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the handset includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Similar to the back, there is a dual camera setup at the front as well that comprises a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup supports AI scene recognition, while front setup works with a 3D Qmoji, which looks similar to Apple's Animoji.

For storing content, the Huawei Nova 3 has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports a Face Unlock feature as well. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3750mAh battery and measures 157x73.7x7.3mm.

Huawei Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Even the front of the handset has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3340mAh battery behind the hood. The Nova 3i measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams.