Huawei Nova 3 to Go on Sale for Amazon Prime Members Today

Huawei earlier announced that the Nova 3 will now be available in an open sale on Amazon India moving forward. All users will be able to buy the Nova 3 from Amazon, at any given point of time, from 1pm IST on August 23. However, Amazon Prime members are getting access a little early, and the Nova 3 will be available for them starting 12pm IST today. The Huawei Nova 3i will still continue to be available in a flash sale model, in both Black and Iris Purple colour options.

To recall, the Huawei Nova 3 was launched in India last month, and is priced at Rs. 34,999. As mentioned, the Huawei Nova 3 sale for Amazon Prime members starts at 12pm IST today. Prime members will get extra exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 over and above their exchange value. It is also offering no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months and screen protection insurance. American Express card members can avail instant cashback of Rs. 3,000, and Reliance Jio customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase. There's also going to be a lucky draw, where one lucky customer from every 50 units sold will get an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 in their Amazon account.

Currently, Huawei has made a limited period deal where it is selling the Nova 3i Black variant for Rs. 20,990 without the flash sale model. The company is also offering a one-year screen protection plan with the purchase, and the offer will end on August 25. You can buy the Nova 3i here.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 runs on EMUI 8.2 atop Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut.

As for camera, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 24-megapixel sensor with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. Front of the smartphone also has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with 3D Qmoji, Huawei's take on AR-based emojis that iPhone X popularised with the Animoji.

The Huawei Nova 3 packs a 3,750mAh battery and measures 157x73.7x7.3mm. It also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports a Face Unlock feature as well. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

