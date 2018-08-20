Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i were launched in India last month, and made available in flash sales on Amazon India. Now, the company has announced that the Huawei Nova 3 will be available in open sale from August 23 on Amazon India. Furthermore, the company even launched a new Nova 3i Iris Purple colour variant in India, and this one will also be an Amazon India exclusive, with first sale set for August 21. At launch, Huawei had only made available the Black colour option of the Huawei Nova 3i.

The Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i price in India is set at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 20,990 respectively. Both the smartphones will now be available in the country in Iris Purple and Black colour variants. The Huawei Nova 3i Iris Purple variant will be available for the first time on Amazon India on August 21 at 12pm IST via a flash sale. The Huawei Nova 3 Black and Iris Purple variants will be available via open sale on Amazon India from August 23 starting 1pm IST. There is also a Huawei Nova 3 sale for Prime members exclusively on August 22 from 12pm IST.

Huawei has also listed some offers on the Huawei Nova 3 including no cost EMI options of up to 12 months and screen protection insurance. Prime members will get extra exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 over and above their exchange value, and non-prime members will get extra exchange discount of Rs. 2,000. American Express card members can avail instant cashback of Rs. 3,000, and Reliance Jio customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs. 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3,300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase.There's also going to be a lucky draw, where one lucky customer from every 50 units sold will get an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 in their Amazon account. For Huawei Nova 3i users, HDFC is giving 5 percent instant discount, and a no cost EMI option of up to 9 months.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3 runs on EMUI 8.2 atop Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 3 bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 24-megapixel sensor with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. Front of the smartphone also has a dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera comes with 3D Qmoji, Huawei's take on AR-based emojis that iPhone X popularised with the Animoji.

The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports a Face Unlock feature as well. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery and measures 157x73.7x7.3mm.

On the other hand, the Nova 3i sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi pixel density. The smartphone is fuelled by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Huawei Nova 3i bears a similar vertical dual rear camera setup albeit with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset gets yet another dual camera module with 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel unit.

Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options in the Huawei Nova 3i include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is a 3,340mAh battery behind the hood. The Nova 3i measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams.