Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Nova 2s With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

 
07 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei Nova 2s With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Launched in China, India launch to follow
  • Comes with a maximum of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
  • Limited edition ‘Yixing Zhang’ launched at a premium

Huawei Nova 2s was launched at an event held in China on Thursday. The smartphone is Huawei's latest mid-range offering and comes with up to 6GB RAM and bears a 6-inch 18:9 bezel-less display.

The Huawei Nova 2s will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM - priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 26,300) and CNY 2,999 (Rs. 29,300) respectively. Huawei has also released a special edition 'Yixing Zhang' variant of the phone priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 33,100).

The dual-SIM (GSM+GSM) Nova 2s runs EMUI 8.0-based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a pixel density of 402ppi. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Huawei Nova 2s has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16-megapixel RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and one 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.8. On the front, the Nova 2s comes with a wide-angle 20-megapixel lens and another 2-megapixel camera for portrait selfies. There are four cameras on this smartphone.

As we mentioned, the Huawei Nova 2s has 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi among others. There is also a 3340mAh non-removable battery powering the internals. The Nova 2s has a premium chassis made out of metal and glass and its weight is 169 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Nova 2s, Huawei Nova 2s Price, Huawei Nova 2s Specifications
Can Android Oreo Go Succeed Where Android One Failed?
Huawei Nova 2s With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  2. Airtel Rs. 349 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day in New Effort to Beat Jio
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  4. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Why Is Bitcoin Surging, and How Long Can This Continue?
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Event: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Chrome 63 Out Now, Brings Smart Text Selection, Flags Redesign, and More
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC Detailed, Built on 10nm Process
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5A First India Sale Today: All You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.