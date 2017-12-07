Huawei Nova 2s was launched at an event held in China on Thursday. The smartphone is Huawei's latest mid-range offering and comes with up to 6GB RAM and bears a 6-inch 18:9 bezel-less display.

The Huawei Nova 2s will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM - priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 26,300) and CNY 2,999 (Rs. 29,300) respectively. Huawei has also released a special edition 'Yixing Zhang' variant of the phone priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 33,100).

The dual-SIM (GSM+GSM) Nova 2s runs EMUI 8.0-based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a pixel density of 402ppi. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Huawei Nova 2s has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16-megapixel RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and one 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.8. On the front, the Nova 2s comes with a wide-angle 20-megapixel lens and another 2-megapixel camera for portrait selfies. There are four cameras on this smartphone.

As we mentioned, the Huawei Nova 2s has 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi among others. There is also a 3340mAh non-removable battery powering the internals. The Nova 2s has a premium chassis made out of metal and glass and its weight is 169 grams.