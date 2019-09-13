Technology News
Huawei Has a New Android 10 Phone With Kirin 990 SoC in the Works, Geekbench Tips

Huawei NLE AL-00 phone has received a single-core score of 3,842 and a multi-core score of 11,644.

Updated: 13 September 2019 13:37 IST
Huawei Has a New Android 10 Phone With Kirin 990 SoC in the Works, Geekbench Tips

Huawei appears to have a new Android 10 smartphone alongside the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

Highlights
  • Huawei NLE AL-00 has been listed on Geekbench
  • The phone has 8GB of RAM
  • It could be Huawei Mate 30 X or Honor Vera 30

While Huawei is busy in preparing the launch of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, a mysterious Huawei phone has surfaced on benchmark website Geekbench. The online listing shows the phone with an internal name, "Huawei NLE-AL00". It appears to run Android 10 out-of-the-box and is believed to include Huawei's latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, which was unveiled at IFA 2019 just earlier this month. Comes in two different variants with one supporting 5G networks, the Kirin 990 SoC will debut with the upcoming Mate 30 series. The chipset is also touted to power artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on next-generation Huawei phones.

As per the listing on the Geekbench site, the Huawei NLE-AL00 runs Android 10 and comes with 8GB of RAM. The listing doesn't reveal the SoC, but as noted by Nashville Chatter, it could be the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with eight processing cores -- supporting a base frequency of 1.86GHz.

The phone has received a single-core score of 3,842, while its multi-core score comes at 11,644. Certainly, the scores aren't reflecting the actual performance of the smartphone since it may require some final touches.

Huawei hasn't yet made any confirmations around the mysterious smartphone. However, it is currently set to launch the Mate 30 series. The launch is, in fact, scheduled for September 19 in Munich, Germany. The company recently revealed that the new series will be powered by its Kirin 990 SoC. Moreover, the 5G variant of the Kirin 990 SoC is touted to carry the "world's most powerful 5G system on a chip" along with the "most powerful 5G modem" to support the next-generation cellular services.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Huawei NLE-AL00 won't be one of the variants of the Mate 30 or Mate 30 Pro. The handset, however, could be the Mate 30 X or the Honor Vera 30, which is launching in the fourth quarter of this year.

We weren't able to independently verify the actual name of the listed smartphone. Thus, it is safe to consider the online reports with a pinch of salt.

Further reading: Huawei NLE AL-00, Huawei, HiSilicon Kirin 990, Kirin 990, Android 10
