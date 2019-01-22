Huawei had introduced a brand new expandable storage called Nano Memory (NM) card when it unveiled the Mate 20 series of phones back in October 2018. Global pricing and availability details of the card are still a bit sketchy but we now have one of the first benchmarks of a 128GB NM card, which reportedly shows performance similar to that of microSD cards. One of the big highlights of the NM format is that it's 45 percent smaller than microSD cards and designed to fit in a Nano-SIM slot of a smartphone.

Huawei's NM cards use the eMMC 4.5 storage protocol and have a speed rating of UHS-I (U3), which promises a peak read speed of 90MB/s and a minimum write speed of 30MB/s, reports Russian technology website Hi-Tech.

Screenshots that reportedly show the performance of Huawei's NM card (source: Hi-Tech)