Huawei Mate Xs Spotted on TENAA, Dual Mode 5G Network Tipped

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone was spotted on 3C certification site last month, and now it has been spotted on TENAA with the same model number. The listing is yet to be populated with full specifications and images. The Huawei Mate Xs is reported to be cheaper than the Mate X, and will include adjustments in design as well. The Mate Xs has been spotted on TENAA with model number TAH-AN00m, and it is listed to come with 5G dual-band support.

The TENAA listing of the Huawei Mate Xs with model number TAH-AN00m reveals little as of now. The listing suggests that the phone will offer 5G connectivity with support for dual-band (NSA and SA) networks in China. Apart from this, there's little else that the Mate Xs TENAA listing reveals. The listing was first reported by GizmoChina.

As per past reports, the Huawei Mate Xs is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 with an improved hinge design and a ‘stronger display'. It is expected to be cheaper than the Huawei Mate X foldable phone, which means it will be priced lesser than CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,76,000). The Huawei Mate Xs is also rumoured to sport a small overall footprint than the Mate X, but the display size should remain the same.

Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu has also seemingly confirmed that the Mate Xs will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, and will launch without access to Google services and apps. The phone's 3C certification listing mentions the foldable phone to support 65W fast charging as well. The phone appears to have Leica optics, just like the Mate X.

To recall, the Huawei Mate X was announced in February last year at MWC 2019, and the phone sports an OLED FullView Display panel on the outer body that helps transform the hardware into an 8-inch tablet. The phone is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC with a separate Balong 5000 modem to allow 5G connectivity.