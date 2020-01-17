Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Smartphone Will Be Cheaper Than the Mate X: Report

Huawei Mate Xs is said to come with an improved hinge design and a stronger display.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 20:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Smartphone Will Be Cheaper Than the Mate X: Report

Huawei has made many adjustments in the design of the Xs compared to its predecessor

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate Xs will have a smaller footprint compared to the Mate X
  • The upcoming foldable phone will also have a more resistant screen
  • Huawei Mate Xs is said to have an improved hinge mechanism

Huawei is expected to unveil the successor to its foldable smartphone Mate X -- the Mate Xs -- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 and now a new report has claimed that the device will be cheaper than the Mate X. The Mate Xs is said to come with an improved hinge design and a stronger display.

The mobile phone manufacturer has made many adjustments in the design of the Xs compared to its predecessor, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday, citing Chinese publication MyDrivers.

The Mate X, which is currently only for sale in China, sells for CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,76,000) or about $2,400 (roughly Rs. 1,70,600), which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold

It is also reported that the Mate XS will be smaller than the Mate X in its overall footprint, but the display size is said to remain the same.

The Mate Xs will come with a number of other improvements, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu.

According to Yu, the Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen. Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps with a Kirin 990 5G SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Mate Xs, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Mate X
Buying a Budget TV Online? Here’s How to Pick the Best One
Google Pixel 4a Codenames Tipped, Multiple Variants May Launch at I/O 2020

Related Stories

Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Smartphone Will Be Cheaper Than the Mate X: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Second ODI Online and Check Score
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  3. 80 Percent of Televisions Sold on Amazon India in 2019 Were Smart TVs
  4. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Xiaomi Makes Poco an Independent Brand in India
  6. Acer Swift 7 SF714-52T Review
  7. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specifications Leak in Detail
  9. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  10. The 31 Best Hindi Movies on Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Release The Banker in Theatres This March, Following Delay Over Controversy
  2. Samsung 'The Frame QLED TV' Will Go on Sale Again in India During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  3. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Smartphone Will Be Cheaper Than the Mate X: Report
  4. NSO Group Israeli Surveillance Software Lawsuit Goes Behind Closed Doors
  5. US Video Game Spending Fell in 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bestselling Game of Q4 2019, Says NPD Group
  6. Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Slammed by Government Over Editorial Policies
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro to Get Offers From Tomorrow
  8. McAfee Hires New CEO Peter Leav to Replace Chris Young
  9. Google's New Online Coding Course to Train in Python, Git, and IT Automation
  10. Fitbit Wearables Can Help Predict Flu Outbreaks, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.