Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India

The quad camera setup of the Huawei Mate Xs is teased to sport a 40-megapixel main sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 March 2020 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Huawei India

Huawei Mate Xs was launched first in February

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate Xs camera details teased in India
  • This suggests that the phone could launch in the region soon
  • Huawei Mate Xs is known to be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC

Huawei introduced the Mate Xs foldable phone last month. The company is now teasing the phone via its India Twitter account, hinting at a probable launch in the region. The Huawei Mate X, its first foldable phone, never made it out of China. However, the company launched the Mate Xs internationally, and this new teaser suggests that it may be launched in the Indian market as well. The Huawei Mate Xs is powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, and it is equipped with a quad camera setup.

The Huawei India Twitter account released a tweet highlighting the camera setup on the Huawei Mate Xs. The tweet says that the quad camera setup is co-engineered with Leica and it brings 30x digital zoom as well. It essentially details the quad camera setup at the back, but doesn't divulge in details of launch.

The Huawei Mate Xs is teased to sport a 40-megapixel main sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and OIS support, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a Time of Flight sensor as well. The tweet doesn't detail on any other specifications of the Huawei Mate Xs. However, the teaser could very well be an indication of a probable launch in India, and Huawei should introduce more teasers in the days to come. There is no word on the India release date or pricing right now.

To recall, the phone was launched with a price tag of EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,93,000), and it could well be around the same price range in India as well. Very few specifications of the phone were detailed at the time launch, but we do know that the phone is powered by the Kirin 990 SoC. Just like its predecessor, the Mate Xs display also wraps around the phone's outside when closed and unfolds to a tablet-size eight-inch screen.

For now, the company is gearing up for the global launch of the Huawei P40 series. The launch event is set for March 26 i.e. Thursday, and it will begin at 2pm CET (6.30pm IST).

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate Xs

Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 40-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + ToF-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Mate Xs Price, Huawei Mate Xs India Launch, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
7 Free Apps, Games That Families Can Install During Coronavirus Lockdown to Stay Sane

Related Stories

Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  4. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  5. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  6. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  3. Coronavirus: Vivo to Donate N95, Surgical Masks in India
  4. Microsoft Reveals New Windows Vulnerability That Allows Hackers to Remotely Run Malware on PCs
  5. Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China
  7. Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  9. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon in India
  10. Upcoming iPhone to Pack Large Image Sensor, New Image Stabilisation Trick: Ming Chi-Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.