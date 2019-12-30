Huawei recently confirmed that it will launch an updated version of the Mate X foldable phone – called the Huawei Mate Xs – in the first quarter of 2020. Now, the Huawei Mate Xs has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China, which indicates that it will be unveiled soon. The Mate Xs is said to improve upon the Huawei Mate X by offering a faster processor, a refined hinge mechanism, and an overall more durable and resilient build, but the design will remain more or less the same as its predecessor.

ITHome reports that a Huawei phone carrying the model number TAH-AN00m, tipped to be the Huawei Mate Xs, has been certified by 3C in China. The phone's certification listing mentions that it will support 65W fast charging, putting it in the same league as Oppo's proprietary 65W charging technology that we recently saw on the Oppo Reno 3C, and will also see something similar on Xiaomi phones next year.

The Huawei Mate Xs has been confirmed to pack the in-house Kirin 990 SoC that comes with an integrated 5G modem with dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) connectivity support. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate X came equipped with the Kirin 980 SoC with a separate Balong 5000 modem to allow 5G connectivity.

In addition to a faster processor, the Huawei Mate Xs is also said to bring some design changes compared to its predecessor, such as a more efficient hinge mechanism. Moreover, it will feature a more durable display technology compared to the Huawei Mate X. The design changes won't be major on the surface, but the Huawei Mate Xs will be a much faster phone on the inside and will possibly employ the HMS core without Google's suite of apps installed on the phone.