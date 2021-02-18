Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate X2 Inward Folding Screen Teased Once Again Ahead of February 22 Launch

Huawei Mate X2 will be a departure from the original Huawei Mate X that has an outward folding display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2021 14:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X2 Inward Folding Screen Teased Once Again Ahead of February 22 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

Huawei Mate X2 launch event will start at 8pm in China (5:30pm IST)

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC
  • Huawei has not shared pricing for the phone
  • Huawei Mate X2 could support 66W fast charging

Huawei Mate X2 has been teased once again, hinting at its foldable design that is more similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and not the original Huawei Mate X. This time, the company also shared that the launch event will take place on February 22 in China at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST). The teaser image shared on Weibo a bit of the hinge and what may be the top or the bottom of the phone. No specifications have been shared with the latest teaser but the company previously confirmed that Huawei Mate X2 will be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC.

As per the teaser image posted by Huawei on Weibo, Huawei Mate X2 will feature a foldable screen that folds inwards, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series design. The original Huawei Mate X came with a foldable display that folded outwards, leaving the display exposed on both sides. The teaser image doesn't really give much away, except for showing what could be the antenna bands and speaker grill.

Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC and a known tipster shared an alleged render of Huawei Mate X2 suggesting a large display on the front of the phone in its folded form. This display is seen to have dual selfie cameras in a hole-punch cutout design.

Huawei Mate X2 specifications (expected)

The same tipster also shared some of the specifications for Huawei Mate X2. The phone is expected to feature an 8.01-inch (2,480x2,200 pixels) inward folding display along with a secondary 6.45-inch (2,270x1,160 pixels) display. It may feature a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to come with 10x hybrid optical zoom as well. Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate X2, Huawei Mate X2 Specifications, Foldable Phone
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube Brings Updates to Enhance Experience for Creators and Viewers; YouTube Shorts Launches in US

Related Stories

Huawei Mate X2 Inward Folding Screen Teased Once Again Ahead of February 22 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. YouTube Announces a Range of New Features for Viewers and Creators
  5. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  6. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch on February 24
  9. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Xbox Wireless Headset With Dolby Atmos Support and Voice Isolation Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2021 Auction: How to Watch Live
  2. Huawei Mate X2 Inward Folding Screen Teased Once Again Ahead of February 22 Launch
  3. YouTube Brings Updates to Enhance Experience for Creators and Viewers; YouTube Shorts Launches in US
  4. Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play
  5. Ludo Zenith Game Now Available for Download on Google Play, iOS Release Coming Soon
  6. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest After Elon Musk Slips
  7. Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
  9. Clubhouse Emerges as Platform for Thai Dissidents, Government Issues Warning
  10. Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com