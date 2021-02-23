Technology News
Huawei Mate X2 With 8-inch Folding Display, Kirin 9000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate X2 has a wedge-shaped body that opens 180 degrees, as per the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 10:57 IST
Huawei Mate X2 With 8-inch Folding Display, Kirin 9000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate X2 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X2 has a 6.45-inch 90Hz display on the outside
  • The phone supports 55W fast charging
  • Huawei Mate X2 is offered in four colour options

Huawei Mate X2 foldable smartphone has been launched in China as a successor to Huawei Mate X from February 2019. The Mate X2 uses a completely different folding mechanism compared to its predecessor and instead of folding outwards with the main screen exposed, it folds inwards like the Samsung Galaxy Fold models. Huawei Mate X2 is offered in four colour options and two RAM + storage configurations. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter.

Huawei Mate X2 price, availability

Huawei Mate X2 is priced at CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,12 lakh) for the 8GB + 512GB variant in China. It is offered in Bright Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Ice Crystal Powder, and White Glaze colour options. The Mate X2 is currently up for reservations through VMall and will go on sale starting February 25 in the country. The company also announced a bunch of accessories such as a car mount, leather sleeve, and protective covers.

As of now, Huawei has not shared any information on international availability for the Mate X2.

Huawei Mate X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate X2 runs Android 10 with EMUI 11.0 on top. On the outside, the phone features a 6.45-inch OLED display with 1,160x2,700 pixels resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 456ppi pixel density. When unfolded, it reveals an 8-inch OLED with 2,200x2,480 pixels display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 413ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 9000 SoC and Mali-G78 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage that is expandable via Huawei's Nano Memory card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, Huawei Mate X2 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 aperture and OIS support, and an 8-megapixel super zoom camera with f/4.4 aperture, OIS, and 10x optical zoom. At the front, there is a single 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens but the hole-punch cutout is in a pill shape, giving the impression of dual selfie cameras.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate X2 include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, barometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Huawei Mate X2. The company has packed a 4,500Ah battery in the phone that supports 55W fast charging (charger included in the box). In terms of dimensions, the phone in its folded state measures 161.8x74.6x14.7mm and in its unfolded state measures 161.8x145.8x8.2mm weighing 295 grams.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington
