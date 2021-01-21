Technology News
Huawei Mate X2 Foldable Phone Specifications Leak Suggests Kirin 9000 SoC, Quad Cameras

Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 January 2021 12:29 IST
Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone is expected to feature 8.01-inch inward folding display

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X2 comes with 10x hybrid optical zoom support
  • The foldable phone has a 6.45-inch front side display
  • Huawei Mate X2 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Huawei Mate X2, the successor to the company's original foldable phone, is said to be in the works. Some of its key specifications have now leaked online. Its design, however, still remains a mystery. The phone was spotted on TENAA a few months ago, and the new leak suggests that the foldable phone may be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC and come with 10x hybrid optical zoom support. The phone is expected to feature an inward folding 8.01-inch large display.

Huawei Mate X2 specifications (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), has leaked key specifications of the Huawei Mate X2 on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The phone is expected to feature an 8.01-inch (2,480x2,200 pixels) inward folding display along with a secondary 6.45-inch (2,270x1,160 pixels) display. The foldable phone is tipped to be powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC and run on the dated Android 10.

Huawei Mate X2 is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to feature a 10x hybrid optical zoom. Up front, the Huawei Mate X2 could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. As for the battery, the Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The tipster says that the company has ditched the outward folding design in favour of the inward folding design that we see on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. As for dimensions, the Huawei Mate X2 is tipped to measure 161.8x14.8x8.2mm and weigh about 295 grams.

Huawei Mate X2 with model numbers TET-AN00 and TET-AN10 received certifications from China's TENAA in November 2020. The listings suggest that the foldable phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. Huawei Mate X2 may also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an OLED display. It is expected to feature dual-SIM slots.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei Mate X2, Huawei Mate X2 Specifications, Huawei
US President Joe Biden Calls for Coders in Hidden Message on White House Website

