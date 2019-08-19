Technology News
Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change

Huawei Mate X new TENAA images suggest that the power button design may have been changed.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 16:07 IST
Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change

Photo Credit: TENAA

Huawei Mate X is reportedly going on sale from next month

Huawei Mate X TENAA listing has been updated to show subtle changes that the Chinese company seems to be making to the phone. The company has been delaying the launch of the smartphone to make sure it is market-ready, and the TENAA listing offers some idea of what may be happening behind the scenes. The listing now also includes images, something that wasn't present when the TENAA listing was first spotted last month.

The updated TENAA listing for the Huawei TAH-AN00 model number that is believed to be the Huawei Mate X, now has images alongside to show what the phone may look like. The images indicate that the power button design may have been changed, and it appears to be slightly flat and wide along with an addition of an indication mark as well. The phone is expected to come with an improved hinge, but those changes aren't visible in the TENAA images. These images suggest that the phone may not see any stark changes in design whenever it launches, despite the announced delay due to optimisations on the phone. It is now reported to launch in September.

The specifications remain unchanged, and the phone is listed to sport an 8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2480x2200, HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, 6GB, 8GB, ,or 12GB RAM options, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options, expandable memory support via proprietary NM card (up to 256GB), and four cameras. The battery capacity also remains the same as 4,400mAh.

The phone was first unveiled at MWC 2019. Huawei Mate X runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1.1 and features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes that jointly bring an 8-inch OLED FullView Display panel when unfolded -- without any display notch. The device, when folded, offers a 6.6-inch display experience at the front with a pixel count of 1148x2480 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

