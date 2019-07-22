Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate X Spotted on TENAA Listing, Signalling Imminent Launch

Huawei Mate X might beat the Galaxy Fold to retail shelves

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 15:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X Spotted on TENAA Listing, Signalling Imminent Launch

Huawei Mate X might get an official launch date very soon

Highlights
  • The Mate X is up on China’s TENAA certification site
  • This means it could launch soon in China
  • Huawei might just beat Samsung, in launching its foldable phone first

After Samsung's whole fiasco with the Galaxy Fold, Huawei is taking its time launching the Mate X, in order to avoid repeating its competition's mistakes. However, the phone has now been spotted on China's TENAA certification website, which hints that it could launch soon, in China at least. The listing bears all the main specifications of the Huawei Mate X that were announced at its launch, including a mention of 5G.

The TENAA listing for the Huawei TAH-AN00 is thought to be of the Huawei Mate X. The listing states the device name as ‘5G digital mobile phone'. The phone's dimensions are listed as 161x146.2x11mm and a weight of 300 grams. It also mentions a display size of an 8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2480x2200. The battery capacity is listed as 4,400mAh.

Coming to some of the main specifications of the phone, the Huawei Mate X will use the company's own HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and according to the listing, will come with either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Similarly, there will be four storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB but we still don't know how many RAM and storage combinations will be there when it launches. The phone will also have expandable memory, of up to 256GB, in the form of Huawei's proprietary NM card. The TENAA listing was first reported by Gizmochina.

From the time of its launch at MWC 2019, we know that the Mate X has a triple-camera setup. However, the TENAA listing states the total number of cameras as four. From what we know so far, the phone will have a 40-megapixel primary shooter; a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It will also support 55W fast charging. The box content of the Chinese variant seems interesting, as the listing mentions the inclusion of a leather case, among the usual accessories.

To recall, Huawei last month delayed the launch of the Mate X foldable smartphone in an effort to not repeat mistakes similar to those made by Samsung with its Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Launched Aboard GSLV-Mk III Rocket: ISRO
Huawei Mate X Spotted on TENAA Listing, Signalling Imminent Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased via Camera Sample
  3. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Launched Aboard GSLV-Mk III Rocket: ISRO
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Discounted by Up To Rs. 1,000 on Amazon
  5. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  7. Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
  8. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  9. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras Set to Launch on July 31
  10. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X Spotted on TENAA Listing, Signalling Imminent Launch
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Launched Aboard GSLV-Mk III Rocket: ISRO
  3. Black Shark 2 Pro With 12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench, Black Shark 5G Phone to Launch in 2020’s First Half
  4. Vodafone Rs. 205, Rs. 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans Launched; Vodafone Idea Customers Get Zee5 Theatre Access
  5. Vivo Y90 Leaks Tip MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4,030mAh Battery; Said to Launch Soon in India
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream on Mobile, PC
  7. Vivo S1 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Fiio M11 High Resolution Lossless Audio Player With Dual-DAC Setup Launched in India
  9. Equifax Set to Pay Around $700 Million for 2017 Data Breach: Report
  10. NASA Prepares to Send 'First Woman and Next Man' to Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.