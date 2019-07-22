After Samsung's whole fiasco with the Galaxy Fold, Huawei is taking its time launching the Mate X, in order to avoid repeating its competition's mistakes. However, the phone has now been spotted on China's TENAA certification website, which hints that it could launch soon, in China at least. The listing bears all the main specifications of the Huawei Mate X that were announced at its launch, including a mention of 5G.

The TENAA listing for the Huawei TAH-AN00 is thought to be of the Huawei Mate X. The listing states the device name as ‘5G digital mobile phone'. The phone's dimensions are listed as 161x146.2x11mm and a weight of 300 grams. It also mentions a display size of an 8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2480x2200. The battery capacity is listed as 4,400mAh.

Coming to some of the main specifications of the phone, the Huawei Mate X will use the company's own HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and according to the listing, will come with either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Similarly, there will be four storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB but we still don't know how many RAM and storage combinations will be there when it launches. The phone will also have expandable memory, of up to 256GB, in the form of Huawei's proprietary NM card. The TENAA listing was first reported by Gizmochina.

From the time of its launch at MWC 2019, we know that the Mate X has a triple-camera setup. However, the TENAA listing states the total number of cameras as four. From what we know so far, the phone will have a 40-megapixel primary shooter; a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It will also support 55W fast charging. The box content of the Chinese variant seems interesting, as the listing mentions the inclusion of a leather case, among the usual accessories.

To recall, Huawei last month delayed the launch of the Mate X foldable smartphone in an effort to not repeat mistakes similar to those made by Samsung with its Galaxy Fold smartphone.