Huawei Mate X, the foldable phone by the Chinese company, would go on sale as early as next month. Huawei CEO Richard Yu at IFA 2019 earlier this month suggested that the Mate X would be available for purchase either in October or November. However, Huawei's customer service reportedly in a response to a query on Weibo has now highlighted that the smartphone will debut as early as October. The Mate X takes on the Samsung Galaxy Fold with its outward folding design. The Shenzhen-headquartered company unveiled the Mate X with a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC.

The company's customer service account on Weibo while responding to a query revealed that the Huawei Mate X will go on sale in China sometime in October, as spotted by news portal Sina.com. The company, however, is yet to formally announce the availability schedule of the foldable phone.

Unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, the Huawei Mate X was initially scheduled to go on sale from the middle of 2019. Huawei was later said to be in plans to launch the phone in September. But in August, it was reported that the September launch was postponed to November -- giving space to the Samsung Galaxy Fold to debut as the first foldable phone to majorly hit global markets.

The Galaxy Fold, unlike the Huawei Mate X, arrived in South Korea earlier this month and is set to reach India next week. Notably, the Mate X is also set to launch in the India market this year -- its exact release date is yet to be announced, though.

A recent TENAA listing of the Huawei Mate X suggested some minor design changes over the model that was unveiled earlier this year. Moreover, the successor to the Mate X is also reportedly in the works, and it may launch as soon as 2020.