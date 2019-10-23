Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month

Huawei Mate X price is set at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) in the company’s home market.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 17:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month

Huawei Technologies started taking orders on Wednesday in China for its eagerly awaited foldable smartphone, as it ramps up marketing at home to make up for weak overseas sales amid US trade sanctions. The launch of the 5G Mate X smartphone has been delayed twice this year, as Huawei, the world's No.2 smartphone maker, was forced to deal with tech supply disruptions caused by a US trade blacklist imposed on the firm in May.

The move has dealt a blow to Huawei's smartphone sales in Europe, its key overseas market, but the company saw its third-quarter revenue rising 27 percent thanks to solid sales in China and higher shipments of models launched before the May ban.

The new smartphone, a competitor to Samsung Electronics's Galaxy Fold which went on sale last month, will be launched officially on November 15 in China at prices starting from CNY 16,999 ($2,403), a Huawei spokesman said.

Its global launch plan remains under review, Huawei said.

Washington alleges that Huawei, also the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy - something the Shenzhen-based company has repeatedly denied.

Still, the ban has meant that Huawei has not been able to license the latest version of Android from Google, the Alphabet unit, which has impacted its latest Mate 30 smartphone range that it launched in September.

He Gang, head of Huawei's mobile phone division, said on Wednesday the company has already sold more than 200 million phones so far in 2019, hitting that milestone more than two months earlier than it did in 2018.

Huawei's 5G Mate X was originally set for a June launch but the company delayed it, saying that it was running certification tests with various carriers.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate X
Oppo Reno Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS Trial Update in India
Realme Phones to Get Exclusive Version of ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience, Madhav Sheth Reveals
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  3. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  4. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  6. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Meizu 16T With Snapdragon 855, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
  10. PUBG 5.1 Update for PS4, Xbox One Tweaks Miramar, Adds Item Throw Ability
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5s Aka RMX1925 Certified in India, Thailand, Expected to Launch Soon
  2. Meizu 16T With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020
  4. ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans in Chennai to Offer at Least 50Mbps Internet Speed
  5. Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition With Ethernet Support via USB Type-C Port Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving Update to Fix Fingerprint Recognition Issue
  8. Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT
  9. Realme Phones to Get Exclusive Version of ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience, Madhav Sheth Reveals
  10. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.