Huawei Mate X Poster Spotted in Shop in China, Hints Release Is Near

Huawei Mate X may be released soon. Ahead of the official release, a store in China was spotted displaying a poster promoting Huawei's first foldable phone, the Mate X which would also be among its first with 5G connectivity.

The Huawei Mate X poster does not list any dates, but it hints that the launch is near, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday, citing a Weibo account with the name 'Digital Institute'. The President of Huawei's Product Division said in an interview earlier this month that the Huawei Mate X would be available in China in late July or early August. Huawei had earlier this year confirmed that the Mate X would be launched in India later this year. To recall, the smartphone had been unveiled at MWC 2019 back in February.

To recall, Huawei delayed the launch of the Mate X - originally due to arrive in June - after the whole Samsung Galaxy Fold delay fiasco.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate X runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1.1 and features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes that jointly bring an 8-inch OLED FullView Display panel when unfolded -- without any display notch. The device, when folded, offers a 6.6-inch display experience at the front with a pixel count of 1148x2480 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

At the back, the Huawei Mate X has a 6.38-inch display with 892x2480 pixel count and 25:9 aspect ratio. The back display can also be used to capture selfies. When unfolded, the 8-inch display has a 2480x2200 pixels resolution along with an 8:7.1 aspect ratio. Huawei also took a dig at Samsung by showcasing at its conference that the Mate X offers an 8-inch display experience without a cutout where the Galaxy Fold provides a 7.2-inch display when unfolded with a cutout for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. There is also the Huawei Balong 5000 5G chipset that comes as the world's first 7nm modem, capable of delivering up to 4.6/ 2.5Gbps downlink/ uplink speeds on Sub-6GHz. On mmWave, the chipset can deliver up to 6.5/ 3.5Gbps downlink/ uplink speeds.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Mate X sports a two-in-one front and rear camera setup that is powered by Leica optics. The camera setup includes three sensors, including a 40-megapixel sensor (wide-angle lens), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle lens), and an 8-megapixel sensor (telephoto). The phone also has a mirror shooting mode that lets users show the preview of what they're capturing to others, thanks to the rear display panel.

The Huawei Mate X has 512GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Also, the phone packs two battery packs that jointly offer 4,500mAh of capacity. There is 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology that is rated to deliver 85 percent of power in 30 minutes of charge.

Written with inputs from IANS