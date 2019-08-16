The race to have the first foldable phone in the market has proven to be futile — just ask Samsung. Rather than rushing a new type of mobile computing device to the market, such as foldable phones, Samsung and Huawei have decided to hold back till their devices are truly ready for everyday use. Huawei's Mate X was last rumoured to launch in September but now, it seems as though the company is pushing the deadline to November. A new report also mentioned that the company is already has a successor to the Mate X in mind, with even more screens, which could launch as early as next year.

TechRadar reports that the Huawei Mate X is unlikely to launch before November, although the company seems certain that it will launch before the end of 2019. It claimed to have learned this information at a press event at the company's Shenzhen headquarters. This leaves a big room for Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which would be the first foldable phone to hit global markets, provided it's still on track for its September release date.

The report also states that Huawei might already be working on the successor to the Mate X, with more screens and this device could launch as soon as 2020. While it's still unclear how Huawei will fit more displays on the phone, one possibility is that it could swap out the steel back for glass, which could double up as touch displays. However, this is pure speculation at this point as foldable phones still don't have glass displays.

The final retail version of the Mate X will have some minor changes, to what was shown off earlier. The report states that the lock button will be slimmer and sits flush with the body when the phone is placed flat and the hinge won't be carbon fibre. It further states that Huawei's engineering team experimented with an aluminium back, instead of steel, which was lighter but not durable.