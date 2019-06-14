Foldable phones are apparently having a hard time shedding their hardware issues and actually making it into the hands of customers. Following in the footsteps of Samsung, Huawei has delayed the launch of its foldable Mate X phone, and it is now expected to arrive in the market in September. The phone was earlier scheduled to hit the shelves in June. On a brighter note, the Huawei Mate X has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China, which means its market release is on the horizon. Over to Samsung's side of foldable phones, the company has denied reports that the Galaxy Fold will be launched in July.

The Huawei Mate X was listed on Vmall - Huawei's official online store back in April with a June release date. Huawei has now put an end to the speculations of June market availability for the foldable phone, and has extended it to September. Vincent Peng, a senior vice president at Huawei, told The Wall Street Journal that the company is doing a lot of tests on the delicate foldable screen to make sure that it stands the test of time. The Huawei executive added that the company wants to further improve the quality of the folding screen, which is why it is delaying the launch to do more testing.

Another Huawei spokesperson confirmed the delay to CNBC as well, adding that the company is taking a cautious approach after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco. “We don't want to launch a product to destroy our reputation”, the Huawei spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNBC.

While the foldable phone's launch has been delayed, the Huawei Mate X has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China, which means its market availability is inching closer. The Huawei Mate X's 3C listing also mentioned that the phone will offer support for 55W charging, and was spotted by Gizmochina.

In yet another setback for people eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the foldable phone's reported market availability of July has been officially refuted. A Samsung spokesperson has told the Korean Herald that the rumours of a July launch date are not true. “Nothing has progressed since the April delay”, the Samsung official was quoted as saying. To recall, Samsung delayed the Galaxy Fold's launch back in April to further improve the quality of the device after a large number of review units started to malfunction due to display issues.