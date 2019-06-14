Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate X Launch Delayed as Company Treads Cautiously After Samsung Galaxy Fold Fiasco

Huawei Mate X Launch Delayed as Company Treads Cautiously After Samsung Galaxy Fold Fiasco

The Huawei Mate X is now tipped to launch in September

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 17:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X Launch Delayed as Company Treads Cautiously After Samsung Galaxy Fold Fiasco

Huawei Mate X was spotted on 3C database with support for 55W charging

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X is also slated to launch in India later this year
  • Huawei aims to evade the embarrassment courted by the Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung has denied rumours of Galaxy Fold launching in June

Foldable phones are apparently having a hard time shedding their hardware issues and actually making it into the hands of customers. Following in the footsteps of Samsung, Huawei has delayed the launch of its foldable Mate X phone, and it is now expected to arrive in the market in September. The phone was earlier scheduled to hit the shelves in June. On a brighter note, the Huawei Mate X has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China, which means its market release is on the horizon. Over to Samsung's side of foldable phones, the company has denied reports that the Galaxy Fold will be launched in July.

The Huawei Mate X was listed on Vmall - Huawei's official online store back in April with a June release date. Huawei has now put an end to the speculations of June market availability for the foldable phone, and has extended it to September. Vincent Peng, a senior vice president at Huawei, told The Wall Street Journal that the company is doing a lot of tests on the delicate foldable screen to make sure that it stands the test of time. The Huawei executive added that the company wants to further improve the quality of the folding screen, which is why it is delaying the launch to do more testing.

Another Huawei spokesperson confirmed the delay to CNBC as well, adding that the company is taking a cautious approach after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco. “We don't want to launch a product to destroy our reputation”, the Huawei spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNBC.

While the foldable phone's launch has been delayed, the Huawei Mate X has reportedly received the mandatory 3C certification in China, which means its market availability is inching closer. The Huawei Mate X's 3C listing also mentioned that the phone will offer support for 55W charging, and was spotted by Gizmochina.

In yet another setback for people eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the foldable phone's reported market availability of July has been officially refuted. A Samsung spokesperson has told the Korean Herald that the rumours of a July launch date are not true. “Nothing has progressed since the April delay”, the Samsung official was quoted as saying. To recall, Samsung delayed the Galaxy Fold's launch back in April to further improve the quality of the device after a large number of review units started to malfunction due to display issues.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate X, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung, Foldable Phone
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With Cleaner Look, Smoother Performance
Google Makes $600-Million Investment to Expand Oklahoma Data Centre
Huawei Mate X Launch Delayed as Company Treads Cautiously After Samsung Galaxy Fold Fiasco
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  3. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  4. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  6. Poco Launcher 2.0 Now Available in Beta With a More Refined Look
  7. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro With 'In-Display Selfie Camera' to Launch in India Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.