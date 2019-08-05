Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's foldable phone Mate X, which is expected to launch during Huawei Developer Conference in the coming days of this month, is reportedly all set to go on sale from next month - i.e, September.

However, the company would be putting a limited quantity of Huawei Mate X devices on sale because of the production and supply chain concerns, Chinese news portal CNMO reported on Monday. Samsung also announced recently that it would release the Samsung Galaxy Fold in September in select markets.

The Huawei Mate X smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its design was durable after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Huawei Mate X specifications

Huawei Mate X runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1.1 and features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes that jointly bring an 8-inch OLED FullView Display panel when unfolded -- without any display notch. The device, when folded, offers a 6.6-inch display experience at the front with a pixel count of 1148x2480 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. For photos and videos, the Huawei Mate X sports a two-in-one front and rear camera setup that is powered by Leica optics. The camera setup includes three sensors, including a 40-megapixel sensor (wide-angle lens), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle lens), and an 8-megapixel sensor (telephoto).

The Huawei Mate X has 512GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Written with inputs from IANS