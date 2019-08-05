Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure the device's design was durable.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report

Huawei Mate X was originally set to go on sale in June, but now a report claims a September release date

Highlights
  • To recall, Huawei Mate X original scheduled to go on sale in June
  • Now, the smartphone is reportedly set to release in September
  • Limited quantities of the Huawei Mate X expected to go on sale

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's foldable phone Mate X, which is expected to launch during Huawei Developer Conference in the coming days of this month, is reportedly all set to go on sale from next month - i.e, September.

However, the company would be putting a limited quantity of Huawei Mate X devices on sale because of the production and supply chain concerns, Chinese news portal CNMO reported on Monday. Samsung also announced recently that it would release the Samsung Galaxy Fold in September in select markets.

The Huawei Mate X smartphone was initially set to launch in June this year but the sale was delayed to ensure its design was durable after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Huawei Mate X specifications

Huawei Mate X runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1.1 and features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes that jointly bring an 8-inch OLED FullView Display panel when unfolded -- without any display notch. The device, when folded, offers a 6.6-inch display experience at the front with a pixel count of 1148x2480 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. For photos and videos, the Huawei Mate X sports a two-in-one front and rear camera setup that is powered by Leica optics. The camera setup includes three sensors, including a 40-megapixel sensor (wide-angle lens), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle lens), and an 8-megapixel sensor (telephoto).

The Huawei Mate X has 512GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Written with inputs from IANS

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate X

Display (Primary)6.60-inch
ProcessorHuawei HiSilicon Kirin 980
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage512GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1148x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate X, Huawei, Foldable Smartphone
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 With 144Hz Display, Up to 16GB RAM Launched
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  3. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Pre-Bookings Start in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  5. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  6. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
  9. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  10. Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Rule the Worldwide Weekend Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report
  2. Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 With 144Hz Display, Up to 16GB RAM Launched
  3. YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android
  4. Robert Downey Jr. Blames 'Assistant' for Mistakenly Tweeting From a Huawei Phone, Instead of a OnePlus 7 Pro
  5. Reliance to Buy 87.6 Percent Stake in Google-Backed Shopping Tech Startup Fynd
  6. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Pre-Bookings Start in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Benefits, More
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Come With New AirGlass, SuperSensing Camera Features; P300, P400, P500 Monikers Trademarked
  8. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India Starting From Rs. 25,999
  9. LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Cloudflare Terminates 8chan as Customer Over 'Hate-Filled' Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.