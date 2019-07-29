Technology News
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Still Being Optimised, Company Executive Says

Mate X was originally unveiled back in February at the Mobile World Congress.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 17:04 IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is still optimising the foldable Mate X smartphone and would not make it public without meeting quality requirements, the company's director of consumer business mobile phones He Gang has said. According to the executive, Mate X is still undergoing optimisation to meet the company's stringent and high quality requirements.

"It's actually taking a lot longer and is requiring more effort than initially anticipated. And if it doesn't meet those requirement, we won't put out the phone,' Gang was quoted as saying in a Chinese portal news.mydrivers.com.

After extensive tests, Huawei Mate X has passed 3C certification and network access license.

Huawei Mate X runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1.1 and features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes that jointly bring an 8-inch OLED FullView Display panel when unfolded -- without any display notch. The device, when folded, offers a 6.6-inch display experience at the front with a pixel count of 1148x2480 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM. For photos and videos, the Huawei Mate X sports a two-in-one front and rear camera setup that is powered by Leica optics. The camera setup includes three sensors, including a 40-megapixel sensor (wide-angle lens), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle lens), and an 8-megapixel sensor (telephoto).

The Huawei Mate X has 512GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Samsung announced last week that it would release the Galaxy Fold in September in select markets.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate X
