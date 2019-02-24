Technology News

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Leaks Just Ahead of MWC 2019 Launch: Images, Specifications

, 24 February 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone, seen folded (left) and unfolded (right)

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate X MWC 2019 launch event starts at 6:30pm IST
  • The Huawei Mate X is seen to have an innovative foldable design
  • The Mate X is different from the form factor of the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone has leaked extensively just ahead of its launch today at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. To recall, Huawei is holding a launch event at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST), and ahead of that, two separate leaks show the smartphone from multiple angles. One of the leaks also tips the specifications of the foldable smartphone, which is tipped to be called the Huawei Mate X. In any case, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest updates live from Huawei's MWC 2019 launch event, straight from Barcelona.

The first leak, reposted by prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal, features images of the Huawei Mate X smartphone ahead of its MWC 2019 launch. The images match what was leaked in a billboard earlier this week, with what appears to a hinge on the left side of the smartphone - where users can hold it when the smartphone is folded. The smartphone can then be unfolded, and the back panel joins the front to form a single display. The leak is accompanied by another post, which features a video of the unfolding process and a close look at the form factor. You can check out the video below.

Finally, another leak posted on Slashleaks features images of the same video it appears, but this is accompanied by the specifications of the smartphone. As per Slashleaks, the Huawei Mate X bears a 6.2-inch display in the front (including the hinge), a 6.6-inch display at the back, which together become an 8-inch display when unfolded. It is said to run on the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. Finally, the leak tips that in terms of optics, the Huawei Mate X will have a quad rear camera setup, and a dual front camera setup.

As we mentioned, Huawei's set to launch the Mate X smartphone at 2pm CET (6:30pm IST). You can watch the live stream right here. Do also follow the Gadgets 360 Huawei Mate X live updates copy, straight from Barcelona.

Comments

