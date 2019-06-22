Technology News
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Launching in September: Report

Samsung was first to postpone the launch of its foldable smartphone.

By | Updated: 22 June 2019 18:03 IST
The launch was delayed to improve the quality of the P-OLED screen

  • The Huawei Mate X was originally scheduled to hit the market in June
  • The company postponed its launch to work on quality testing
  • Huawei sought to avoid negative reception courted by Galaxy Fold

After delaying the June launch of its much-anticipated foldable smartphone Mate X, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has now confirmed its arrival in September. Huawei Mate X was introduced to the world in February this year.

"The company has used the last few months to improve the P-OLED screen on the device to prevent it from getting caught up with the same problems that Samsung had with its foldable smartphone. The device is coming in September," Vincent Pang, President of Huawei's Western European Region, told TechRadar on Friday.

Later, the Chinese tech giant said it was taking a "cautious" approach with the shipments, following the failed launch of Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold in April owning to foldable display issue.

After extensive tests, Mate X has passed Chinese 3C certification mark, a mandatory product certification system with the aim of protecting consumer security, under model number TAH-AN00.

It is likely to include a new power adapter with a maximum output of 65W with an HW-200200CP1 charger. The smartphone when unfolded, measures in at 8-inches while the Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inches. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inches and 4.6-inches, respectively.

The 8GB RAM device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The phone runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

