Huawei Mate X Foldable to Be Available to Buy in June, Vmall Listing Tips

Huawei unveiled its first ever 5G foldable smartphone named the Huawei Mate X at a pre-MWC conference in Barcelona this year. The main highlight of the smartphone is its 8-inch foldable OLED display, which features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes when folded. Exact details regarding the sale and availability of the smartphone were not discussed at the event, beyond "middle of 2019." But now if we go by a recent leak on Vmall - Huawei's official online store - the smartphone went on pre-order for a brief while, and listed a June release date.

According to a report by a Russian site, the Huawei Mate X was found listed on Vmall with a June release date, which coincides with the official release information of mid-2019 that Huawei shared when it took the wraps off of the foldable smartphone. There was no mention of pricing on the Vmall store page though. The listing page has since been taken down but people still managed to take a screenshot of the leak.

The Huawei Mate X is powered by the company's latest 7nm chipset, the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the imaging front, the smartphone features a two-in-one front and rear camera setup that comprises of three sensors – a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephone lens. The smartphone runs EMUI 9.1.1 on top of Android 9.0 Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging using the 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

Officially, the lone 8GB RAM/ 512GB variant of the Huawei Mate X was launched with a global price tag of EUR 2,299. As for the Indian pricing, we expect the smartphone to cost in the realm of Rs. 1,70,000 to Rs. 2,00,000 upon its launch - which has been confirmed to be this year. The smartphone will come in a single Interstellar Blue colour option in the country.