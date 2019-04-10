Technology News

Huawei Mate X Foldable to Be Available to Buy in June, Vmall Listing Tips

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate X Foldable to Be Available to Buy in June, Vmall Listing Tips

Huawei Mate X's Vmall store listing has tipped a June release date

Highlights

Huawei Mate X release information leaked on Vmall

Listing shows a June release date

No price was listed on Vmall

Huawei unveiled its first ever 5G foldable smartphone named the Huawei Mate X at a pre-MWC conference in Barcelona this year. The main highlight of the smartphone is its 8-inch foldable OLED display, which features two FullView Display panels in 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch sizes when folded. Exact details regarding the sale and availability of the smartphone were not discussed at the event, beyond "middle of 2019." But now if we go by a recent leak on Vmall - Huawei's official online store - the smartphone went on pre-order for a brief while, and listed a June release date.

According to a report by a Russian site, the Huawei Mate X was found listed on Vmall with a June release date, which coincides with the official release information of mid-2019 that Huawei shared when it took the wraps off of the foldable smartphone. There was no mention of pricing on the Vmall store page though. The listing page has since been taken down but people still managed to take a screenshot of the leak.

The Huawei Mate X is powered by the company's latest 7nm chipset, the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the imaging front, the smartphone features a two-in-one front and rear camera setup that comprises of three sensors – a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephone lens. The smartphone runs EMUI 9.1.1 on top of Android 9.0 Pie and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging using the 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

Officially, the lone 8GB RAM/ 512GB variant of the Huawei Mate X was launched with a global price tag of EUR 2,299. As for the Indian pricing, we expect the smartphone to cost in the realm of Rs. 1,70,000 to Rs. 2,00,000 upon its launch - which has been confirmed to be this year. The smartphone will come in a single Interstellar Blue colour option in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate X, Huawei Mate X Specifications, Vmall
Google Pay Alleged to Operate Without Authorisation, Delhi High Court Asks RBI and Google to Respond
Overwatch Archives Event 2019 Teased, May Be Set in Havana
Huawei Mate X Foldable to Be Available to Buy in June, Vmall Listing Tips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Firefox's New Anti-Tracking Feature Blocks Cryptocurrency Mining Sites
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  7. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. ACT Fibernet Launches 4K Media Streaming Device to Make Your TV Smarter
  10. Realme 3 Pro Camera Samples Released Ahead of Formal Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.