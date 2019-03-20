Huawei Mate X – the Chinese telecommunications giant's first foldable smartphone – is all set to arrive in India later this year. The Indian division of Huawei Consumer Business Group has confirmed that the Mate X will be launched in India later this year, but the company has not specified a concrete launch timeline regarding the Mate X's debut in the country. Aside from confirming the impending launch, no additional information has been revealed so far regarding the market availability or estimated pricing of the 5G-ready foldable smartphone that is brimming with flagship hardware and innovative design.

Talking about the Huawei Mate X's arrival in India, Huawei Consumer Business Group's Senior Product Marketing Director, Wally Yang said, “India is an important market for us and we have been consistently investing and expanding our footprint in the market. We are focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era. The unveiling of the Huawei Mate X was the first key for consumers to open the door to 5G smart living. As the leader of the 5G era, we are bringing an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives. We want our customers here to witness Huawei's global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel.”

Huawei Mate X price in India (expected)

The Huawei Mate X's 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant was launched carrying a price tag of EUR 2,299 (around 1,80,000). Not much is known about the Mate X's pricing in India, but we expect it to be between Rs. 1,70,000 and Rs. 2,00,000 mark upon its launch in India. The Huawei Mate X comes in a single Interstellar Blue colour option, but it is not known whether the Full Protection Case announced by Huawei alongside the foldable smartphone will arrive in India.

Huawei Mate X specifications

The Huawei Mate X, which was announced at a pre-MWC conference in Barcelona last month, packs an 8-inch (2480x2200 pixels) OLED FullView Display that is devoid of a notch and has an 8:7.1 aspect ratio. In the folded state, the Huawei Mate offers a 6.6-inch (1148x2480 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the back, the remainder of the folded section that aligns with the ridge housing the triple rear cameras offers a screen real estate of 6.38-inch (892x2480 pixels) with 25:9 aspect ratio.

The Huawei Mate X is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes equipped with the 7nm Huawei Balong 5000 5G modem that is capable of delivering a downlink speed of 4.6Gbps in the low-frequency sub-6GHz band and has support for the StandAlone (SA) and Non-StandAlone (NSA) 5G bands.

In the imaging department, the Mate X packs a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that has support for the 55W Huawei SuperCharge technology, which is claimed to top up the battery to 85 percent in just 30 minutes.