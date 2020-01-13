Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month

Chinese telecom and handset giant Huawei is selling 100,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media has reported.

The Mate X went on sale in China in the middle of November, 2019, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which became available in South Korea in September.

The Huawei Mate X has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone. That's not bad at all, considering the fact that it is sold in just a single market, Android Central reported on Friday, citing a Chinese publication.

The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.

Originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Huawei Mate X was scheduled to launch in July of that year.

The company pushed the launch to November in order to refine and improve its foldable screen after rival Samsung delayed the launch of its Galaxy Fold following screen and other issues.

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone's Successor Launching in H2 2020: Report

Huawei Mate X Improved Version With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Launch at MWC 2020: Report

Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month