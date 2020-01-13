Technology News
loading

Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month

Huawei Mate X went on sale in China in the middle of November, 2019.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 10:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month

Huawei is tipped to launch Mate X successor later this year

Highlights
  • Huawei is said to have shipped over 2,00,000 units of the Mate X so far
  • The Chinese company's foldable phone has outsold Samsung's Galaxy Fold
  • Huawei initially had to delay the sale of Mate X last year

Chinese telecom and handset giant Huawei is selling 100,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media has reported.

The Mate X went on sale in China in the middle of November, 2019, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which became available in South Korea in September.

The Huawei Mate X has been on sale in China for two months now, which means Huawei so far sold around 2,00,000 units of the foldable phone. That's not bad at all, considering the fact that it is sold in just a single market, Android Central reported on Friday, citing a Chinese publication.

The Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Fold.

Huawei and its South Korean rival Samsung were the two front-runners in the race to bring a foldable phone to market first in 2019.

Originally unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, Huawei Mate X was scheduled to launch in July of that year.

The company pushed the launch to November in order to refine and improve its foldable screen after rival Samsung delayed the launch of its Galaxy Fold following screen and other issues.

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone's Successor Launching in H2 2020: Report

Huawei Mate X Improved Version With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Launch at MWC 2020: Report

Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020

Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate X
ACT Stream TV 4K Review
NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone

Related Stories

Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  2. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  5. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  7. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  8. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 120Hz Display Development Confirmed by CEO Pete Lau
  2. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  3. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomerang
  4. Huawei Reportedly Selling 100,000 Mate X Foldable Smartphones a Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30s Android 10 Update Tipped to Roll Out Soon, Galaxy M31 L-Shaped Quad Camera Module Leaked
  6. Boeing Papers Show Employees Slid 737 Max Problems Past US FAA
  7. Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security
  8. PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay
  9. Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process
  10. Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.