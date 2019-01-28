NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Mate 9 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in China

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 9 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in China

Huawei Mate 9 was launched in November 2016 with Android 7.0 Nougat

Highlights

  • Huawei Mate 9 update brings HiVision, a tool similar to Google Lens
  • The update also includes a new UI that is touted as minimalist
  • Huawei Mate 9 was the 2016 flagship of the company

Huawei Mate 9 has been spotted receiving the stable Android 9 Pie update in China. A predecessor to Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 20, Huawei Mate 9 was the 2016 flagship smartphone of the company. The update comes with build number 9.0.1.150 and brings along a bunch of new features for the Huawei Mate 9. The update includes HiVision, a tool similar to Google Lens, which can identify objects, count calories in food and also offer real-time translation. Not just that, Huawei Share has also been provided to enable users to print documents wirelessly with just a click.

Huawei Mate 9 has received an upgraded UI with the Android Pie update. The update brings what is touted as minimalist and natural design to the user interface.  With the new version of Android, users can check time spent using each app and viewing notifications. The update was first reported by ITHome.

The update is currently rolling out to the Huawei Mate 9 owners in China only and should be available for users in the rest of the world soon. The smartphone was launched in November 2016 with Android 7.0 Nougat. After about a year, the phone received Android Oreo update. This is the second major Android update that the smartphone is receiving.

Huawei Mate 9 specifications

The Huawei Mate 9 sports a 5.9-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB, hybrid dual-SIM design), and sports a 4000mAh battery. The phone also packs a dual-camera setup with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, both with f/2.2 apertures. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 9, Android 9, Android 9 Pie
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Reach $3.8 Trillion in 2019
Huawei Mate 9 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 7,990
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Set to Be Revealed
  3. Realme C1 (2019) With 32GB Storage, Up to 3GB RAM Launched in India
  4. Some OnePlus 6T Users Are Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
  5. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  7. How to Record a Call on iPhone or Android Phone for Free
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  10. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.