Huawei Mate 9 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in China

Huawei Mate 9 has been spotted receiving the stable Android 9 Pie update in China. A predecessor to Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 20, Huawei Mate 9 was the 2016 flagship smartphone of the company. The update comes with build number 9.0.1.150 and brings along a bunch of new features for the Huawei Mate 9. The update includes HiVision, a tool similar to Google Lens, which can identify objects, count calories in food and also offer real-time translation. Not just that, Huawei Share has also been provided to enable users to print documents wirelessly with just a click.

Huawei Mate 9 has received an upgraded UI with the Android Pie update. The update brings what is touted as minimalist and natural design to the user interface. With the new version of Android, users can check time spent using each app and viewing notifications. The update was first reported by ITHome.

The update is currently rolling out to the Huawei Mate 9 owners in China only and should be available for users in the rest of the world soon. The smartphone was launched in November 2016 with Android 7.0 Nougat. After about a year, the phone received Android Oreo update. This is the second major Android update that the smartphone is receiving.

Huawei Mate 9 specifications

The Huawei Mate 9 sports a 5.9-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB, hybrid dual-SIM design), and sports a 4000mAh battery. The phone also packs a dual-camera setup with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor, both with f/2.2 apertures. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.