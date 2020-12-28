Technology News
  Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings

Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings

Huawei Mate 40E looks like the standard Huawei Mate 40.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 December 2020 15:36 IST
Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings

Photo Credit: Wireless Power Consortium

The company has not yet revealed when Huawei Mate 40E will be launched

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 40E carries the model number OCE-AN00
  • It is listed to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Huawei Mate 40E will sport a 6.5-inch OLED screen

Huawei Mate 40E has been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database, sporting the model number OCE-AN00 and showing the smartphone from all sides. The smartphone has also been certified by TENAA, revealing key specifications. Huawei's Mate 40 series was announced a couple of months ago and includes Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Edition. Huawei had also released the Mate 30E Pro.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database listing, shows that the Huawei Mate 40E looks like the standard Huawei Mate 40. It was registered on December 9.

huawei mate 40e wtc listing huawei_mate_40e_wtc_listing

Huawei Mate 40E was spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium database

A Huawei phone with the model number OCE-AN00 has already been certified by TENAA, as spotted by Gizmochina.

The TENAA listing of the OCE-AN00 or Huawei Mate 40E shows it will feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 2,377x1,090 pixels resolutions. It is also listed to come in 6GB, 8GB, and 128GB RAM variants and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Huawei Mate 40E is also listed to have a 2.86GHz processor, which suggests that the Huawei Mate 40E could be powered by the Kirin 900E 5G, as it has the letter ‘E' in its name.

The smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and have a 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensor as well. It could have a 13-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls. The Huawei Mate 40E is seen to pack a 4,100mAh battery (and the WPC listing confirms wireless charging) and run on Android 10, as per the TENAA listing. The Mate 40E will have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Huawei has not yet revealed when the smartphone will be launched or its future availability.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei Mate 40E, Huawei
MIUI 12.5 Launch Set for Today, Closed Beta Registrations Already Started for 21 Models
Huawei Mate 40E Specifications, Design Tipped Thanks to TENAA and Wireless Power Consortium Listings
