Huawei Mate 40E has been launched in China. The new Huawei phone comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Huawei Mate 40 that was launched in October last year. Huawei Mate 40E features a curved display with a hole-punch design and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also includes HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC. Huawei Mate 40E is the fifth model in the Mate 40 series — after the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

Huawei Mate 40E price

Huawei Mate 40E price has been set at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 51,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 57,100). It comes in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Secret Silver colour options. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from March 18. However, details about its global availability and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Mate 40E specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 40E runs on Android 10 with EMUI 11.0 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Huawei has provided 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Mate 40E packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports up to 40W fast charging. The phone also includes 40W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Huawei Mate 40E measures 158.6x72.5x8.8mm and weighs 188 grams.

