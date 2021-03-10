Technology News
Huawei Mate 40E With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 40E comes with a starting price of CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 March 2021 12:26 IST
Huawei Mate 40E With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 40E comes with a curved OLED display

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 40E will be available in China from March 18
  • The Huawei phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Huawei Mate 40E supports 40W fast wired and wireless charging

Huawei Mate 40E has been launched in China. The new Huawei phone comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Huawei Mate 40 that was launched in October last year. Huawei Mate 40E features a curved display with a hole-punch design and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also includes HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC. Huawei Mate 40E is the fifth model in the Mate 40 series — after the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design.

Huawei Mate 40E price

Huawei Mate 40E price has been set at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 51,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 57,100). It comes in Bright Black, Glaze White, and Secret Silver colour options. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from March 18. However, details about its global availability and pricing are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Mate 40E specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 40E runs on Android 10 with EMUI 11.0 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Huawei has provided 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Mate 40E packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports up to 40W fast charging. The phone also includes 40W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Huawei Mate 40E measures 158.6x72.5x8.8mm and weighs 188 grams.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990E
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Mate 40E With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
