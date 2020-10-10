Technology News
Huawei Mate 40 Series to Launch on October 22, CEO Richard Yu Confirms

An MIIT certification in the past suggests there may be three phones in the series – Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro+.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 October 2020 17:02 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei Mate 40 Pro is expected to come with a dual selfie camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 40 series launch event to take place in China
  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is tipped to be the most premium model
  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro is tipped to sport quad cameras at the back

Huawei Mate 40 series is all set to launch on October 22. Huawei Consumer Business CEO and Huawei Executive Director Richard Yu took to social media to confirm this development. The series will debut in the Chinese market, and global availability is still too soon to tell. A MIIT certification a few months ago hints that the series may include three phones – Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mae 40 Pro, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. The Pro model has also leaked in renders hinting at a dual hole-punch selfie camera and a quad camera setup at the back.

Yu took to Weibo to announce that the Huawei Mate 40 series will launch in China on October 22. He shared a poster that confirms the launch event time for 8pm local time (5.30pm IST). The background has an image of what the sky would look like if you look from the bottom of a well. It could be depicting an eye-ball hinting at focus abilities. Huawei's flagship phones are known for their outstanding cameras, and the Mate 40 should boast of a great camera system as well.

The MIIT certification spotted by Digital Chat Station in August seem to hint at three models in the offing. The first one is tipped to be the vanilla Huawei Mate 40 with the codename Ocean and the mode number OCE-AN00, and the second one is expected to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with the codename Noah and the model number NOH-AN00. The most premium one is reported to be the Mate 40 Pro+ which comes with the model number NOP-AN00.

huawei mate 40 onleaks Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Pricebaba

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro was also leaked in renders by Pricebaba and Onleaks a few months ago, and the phone is seen to sport a dual hole-punch selfie camera setup. It is seen to have a quad rear camera setup at the back inside a circular module. One of the sensors is set to be a periscope lens at the back. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro renders suggest a dual-edged curved display.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, Huawei Mate 40 Launch Date, Huawei
