Technology News
loading

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark

Huawei Mate 40 Pro received 104 points in the tests, which is more than any other smartphone.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 January 2021 17:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark

Huawei Mate 40 Pro sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s selfie camera is said to offer a wide dynamic range
  • DxOMark’s review said that the camera delivered good face exposure
  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s pictures showed good detail and exposure

Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been chosen as the smartphone with the best selfie camera by DxOMark benchmarking website. The phone's selfie camera received 104 points in the tests, which is more than any other smartphone. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. DxOMark noted that the camera delivered good face exposure down to low light levels and that the ‘simple fixed-focus solution' worked well in the tests.

DxOMark, in its review, said that the selfie camera of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro offered a wide dynamic range, which can be useful in backlit situations where the background is brighter than the subject, as well as in other high-contrast scenes. The review noted that subjects are well focused in closeup shots and also when captured at an arm's length.

DxOMark said that the colours of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro's selfie camera were ‘mostly nice' and offered good white balancing in low light. The selfie images clicked by the phone showed good detail and exposure, it added. While people in the back are slightly out of focus because of the fixed-focus lens, DxOMark said that the phone's camera automatically switched to a super-wide mode.

Further, it added that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro's display flash provides good exposures in dark conditions. In portrait mode the camera can create people pictures with a ‘mostly nice-looking simulated bokeh and blurred background.'

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro was launched in October 2020. Previously, the phone also got the second highest DxOMark ranking for its rear camera with 136 points. It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 20-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/3.4 aperture.

Huawei P40 Pro, meanwhile, ranked second in DxOMark ‘s list of smartphones with best selfie cameras with 103 points, while Asus ZenFone 7 Pro came in third with 101 points. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G came in fourth and fifth, respectively, with both scoring 100 points each.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Huawei, DxOMark, DxOMark rankings
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Mi 11 to Get Fix for Charging Issue With 65W Charger Soon, Xiaomi Executive Confirms

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 Priced Under Rs. 10,000 to Launch on January 7
  2. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Get Android 11 Next
  3. Affordable Data Plan from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL
  4. Data of Over 100 Million Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked on Dark Web
  5. OnePlus Band India Launch Tipped for January 11, Price and Specifications Leak
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Now on Sale
  8. Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Get Periscope Lens With 120x Zoom
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Set for January 14, Galaxy S21 Range Expected
  10. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Chosen as the Best Selfie Camera Smartphone by DXOMark
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Falls Over 14 Percent in a Day to Around $30,000
  2. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series VIP Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; SmartTag, Galaxy Buds Could Be Bundled With Pre-Order
  4. Mi 11 to Get Fix for Charging Issue With 65W Charger Soon, Xiaomi Executive Confirms
  5. OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
  6. Motorola Ibiza With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz Display to Be Launched in Q1 2021: Report
  7. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy M02 Scheduled to Launch on January 7, Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Mi 11 Pro New Poster Leak Suggests Quad Camera Setup With Periscope Lens, 120x Zoom
  10. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7T Series Smartphones Will Be Getting OxygenOS 11 Next, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com