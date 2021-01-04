Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been chosen as the smartphone with the best selfie camera by DxOMark benchmarking website. The phone's selfie camera received 104 points in the tests, which is more than any other smartphone. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. DxOMark noted that the camera delivered good face exposure down to low light levels and that the ‘simple fixed-focus solution' worked well in the tests.

DxOMark, in its review, said that the selfie camera of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro offered a wide dynamic range, which can be useful in backlit situations where the background is brighter than the subject, as well as in other high-contrast scenes. The review noted that subjects are well focused in closeup shots and also when captured at an arm's length.

DxOMark said that the colours of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro's selfie camera were ‘mostly nice' and offered good white balancing in low light. The selfie images clicked by the phone showed good detail and exposure, it added. While people in the back are slightly out of focus because of the fixed-focus lens, DxOMark said that the phone's camera automatically switched to a super-wide mode.

Further, it added that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro's display flash provides good exposures in dark conditions. In portrait mode the camera can create people pictures with a ‘mostly nice-looking simulated bokeh and blurred background.'

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro was launched in October 2020. Previously, the phone also got the second highest DxOMark ranking for its rear camera with 136 points. It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 20-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/3.4 aperture.

Huawei P40 Pro, meanwhile, ranked second in DxOMark ‘s list of smartphones with best selfie cameras with 103 points, while Asus ZenFone 7 Pro came in third with 101 points. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G came in fourth and fifth, respectively, with both scoring 100 points each.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.