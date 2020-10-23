Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ have been announced as the company's latest flagship smartphones. The Huawei Mate 40 series boasts of curved displays, multi-camera setups within a circular ring, and hole-punch cut out design. The phones are powered by Huawei's Kirin 9000 and Kirin 9000E processors that have eight cores and are based on 5nm architecture.

Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro+: Price

The Huawei Mate 40 is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant and is offered in Black, Green, Mystic Silver, White, and Yellow colour options. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1.04 lakh) for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant and is offered in the same colours as the Mate 40. Lastly, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ comes in a single 12GB + 256GB variant that costs EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.21 lakh). The phone is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

There is also a Porsche Design Mate 40 RS that comes in a 12GB + 512GB configuration and costs EUR 2,295 (roughly Rs. 1.99 lakh). It has a different design than the regular Mate 40 series phones and is offered in a black and a white colour option.

Huawei has not shared availability details yet.

Huawei Mate 40 specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Mate 40 runs EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Kirin 9000E processor instead of the Kirin 9000 and the only difference is the Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs configuration in the Kirin 9000E, as opposed to the Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs configuration in the Kirin 9000. You get 9GB of RAM with the Huawei Mate 40.

The Mate 40 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. On the front, you get a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 wide-angle lens.

The Huawei Mate 40 comes with 128GB of onboard storage as per the livestream, however, the website states 256GB of storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G FDD LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging. Sensors on board the Huawei Mate 40 include gesture sensor, gravity sensor, IR sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, laser sensor, and a colour temperature sensor.

In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158.6x72.5x8.8mm and weighs 188 grams. The Vegan leather option of the Huawei Mate 40 is slightly thicker at 9.2mm and weighs 184 grams.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a 6.76-inch full-HD+ (1,344x2,772 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Kirin 9000 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro is available in five colour options

For photos and videos, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro packs a slightly different triple rear camera setup than the Mate 40. Instead of the 16-megapixel secondary sensor, the Pro variant gets a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The tertiary camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 telephoto lens. On the front, the Pro model has the same 13-megapixel camera sensor, along with a 3D depth sensing camera.

You get 256GB storage on the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the connectivity are the same as the Mate 40, however, the 3.5mm headphone jack is absent here. It gets a larger 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In terms of sensors, it gets an extra 3D Face Recognition sensor and a barometric pressure sensor. The dimensions of the phone are 162.9x75.5x9.1mm and it weighs 212 grams. The vegan leather option is 9.5mm thick and weighs the same as the glass back variant.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ carries similar specifications as the Mate 40 Pro, with a few key differences. The Mate 40 Pro+ comes with 12GB of RAM and a quad rear camera setup. Along with the three camera sensors that are present on the Mate 40 Pro, you get an 8-megapixel SuperZoom camera with 10x optical zoom and f/4.4 aperture. There is also a 3D depth sensing camera on the back of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. The phone measures 162.9x75.5x8.8mm and weighs 230 grams. There is no Vegan leather option here.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is available in two colour options

