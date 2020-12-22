Technology News
Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ Gets Highest DxOMark Smartphone Camera Rankings

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ gets 139 overall points in camera review.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2020 15:10 IST
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is being called “King of camera” by DxOMark.

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has two telephoto cameras
  • DxOMark says the phone takes “outstanding” for night shots
  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ falls short by one point in video score

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has been rewarded 139 points -- highest by DxOMark in its smartphone camera testing. It gets the highest photo score of 144, as well as scores 98 points in zoom and 115 in video categories taking second places in the latter two. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel third sensor with an f/3.4 telephoto lens. There is also an 8-megapixel SuperZoom camera with 10x optical zoom and f/4.4 aperture, and a 3D depth sensing camera.

As per the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ smartphone camera review by DxOMark, the handset by the Chinese tech giant is “King of camera”. It scores an overall 139 points in the review, which is the highest score ever achieved by a smartphone camera. It is ahead of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro (136), Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra (133), Huawei P40 Pro (132), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (130). The benchmarking website hasn't revealed the selfie camera score yet, but says that the phone has the highest photo score of 144. The Mate 40 Pro had received 140 photo score in comparison.

As per DxOMark, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has an accurate exposure, and a wide dynamic range that captures good highlight and shadow detail, the review says. Some exposure instabilities were noticed when shooting under indoor lighting. “Auto white balance systems deliver pleasantly neutral results. Only in some portrait shots did our testers notice a slightly unnatural rendering of skin textures,” the review reads.

dxomark huawei mate 40 pro plus intext Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ was launched in October
Photo Credit: DxOMark

The platform says that the fast and consistent autofocus offered by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ helps with sharpness, a few autofocus failures were noticed when shooting close to the subject. The smartphone camera is dubbed “outstanding” for night shots by DxOMark, and achieves the highest score in this category to date.

In terms of both zoom and video, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ takes the second spot. It gets 98 points in zoom, and sits behind Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra even though it has a double telephoto configuration. The phone delivers consistent results across the tele range, and offers good details on tele shots, the DxOMark review reads.

When it comes to videos, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ scores 115 points taking a second spot by just one point behind the Huawei Mate $40 Pro. The footage shot on Mate 40 Pro+ shows good exposure, neutral white balance, and a good texture/noise balance when recording in bright outdoor light or under indoor conditions, as per the reviewers. The phone was launched in October and the full camera review of the phone can be read on the DxOMark website.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Display 6.76-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 9000
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1344x2772 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Motorola Reveals Which 23 Phones Will Receive Android 11 Update: Full List

