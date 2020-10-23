Huawei Mate 40 Pro has taken the top spot in DxOMark's rankings for rear cameras, as well as its selfie shooter. DxOMark is a benchmarking website that assesses smartphone cameras, lenses, and regular cameras. With a slew of tests that it runs to determine how good a smartphone's cameras are, DxOMark came to the conclusion that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro has the best rear and front camera setup. The phone has a triple rear camera setup and a dual selfie cameras setup.

DxOMark has placed the Huawei Mate 40 Pro at the top of its rankings with 136 points for the rear cameras and 104 points for the front cameras. The phone is followed by the Mi 10 Ultra with 133 points for the rear camera performance and the Huawei P40 Pro's 103 for its selfie camera performance. In its testing, DxOMark gives phones scores for individual factors such as exposure, colour, autofocus, texture, noise, and more. Similarly, there are scores for videos and zoom quality as well.

On the back, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/1.8 lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture. DXOMark says the phone manages to “maintain a wide dynamic range across light levels” and “captures good target exposure down to low light.” It also compared the portrait more to a DSLR sating that it's not too far off. On the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens + 3D depth sensing camera.

The selfie cameras on the Huawei Mate 40 Pro also offer good face exposures down to low light levels, as well as a wide dynamic range. However, in some conditions, there were some white balance casts and skin tone inaccuracies. Additionally, the video stabilisation works very effectively but there were some video artefacts like colour quantisation in low light and some moving texture artefacts.

These results for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro can give an idea of what the camera performance of the other two models would be like. The Huawei Mate 40 has a slightly toned-down camera configuration while the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has the same, along with two additional sensors.

