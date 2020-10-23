Huawei Mate 30E Pro has been launched as an upgrade to the existing Mate 30 Pro. The new smartphone comes with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC, which is the latest chip in the Kirin family and is an advanced version of the earlier Kirin 990. The Huawei Mate 30E Pro also runs on EMUI 11 out-of-the-box, unlike the Mate 30 Pro that came with EMUI 10. Other specifications of the Mate 30E Pro are identical to those of the Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro price

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is currently available for pre-bookings in China. However, its pricing details are yet to be revealed. The phone also comes in four different colour options, namely Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple, and Black. There are also two additional shades along with a leather finish these are called the Vegan Leather Forest Green and Vegan Leather Orange.

Details about the global launch of the Huawei Mate 30E Pro are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Mate 30E Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 30E Pro runs on EMUI 11 based on Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,176x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990E SoC, coupled with 14-core Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. There is a Leica optics-equipped quad rear camera setup that houses a 40-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens, 40-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.6 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and OIS support. There is also a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for depth sensing.

For selfies and video chats, the Huawei Mate 30E Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The front-facing camera sensor features an f/2.0 lens and is paired with a 3D depth sensor.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, colour temperature, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Mate 30E Pro that supports up to 40W SuperCharge fast charging 27W fast wireless charging. The phone weighs 198 grams.

