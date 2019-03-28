Technology News

Huawei Mate 30 Confirmed to Already Be in Testing, Will Launch September or October

, 28 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 30 Confirmed to Already Be in Testing, Will Launch September or October

Huawei confirms Mate 30 in testing phase

Highlights

  • Huawei official in Malaysia says Mate 30 to launch September/October
  • He says that the series already in testing phase
  • Mate 30 Pro is tipped to sport a penta-lens setup

Earlier this week, Huawei unveiled the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris, and now the company confirms that its other successful Mate series' next-gen phones are already in testing. The Huawei Mate 30 series is already in its testing phase, and should be launched in September or October this year. This announcement was made by a Huawei official at its Malaysia event recently. To recall, the predecessors Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were launched in October last year, so the September-October timeline for the Mate 30 series seems ideal.

A Huawei official was speaking to reporters at a Malaysia event when he announced plans for the Mate 30 series. While answering questions of the media, the official said that the Mate 30 series was already in its testing phase. He said that the phones should launch in September or October, as it takes around that much time for the phone to be tested. The video was posted by Malaysian technology channel Amanz. You can watch it below.


So far, there is very little that has been leaked of the Mate 30 or the Mate 30 Pro, as the launch is still far away. However, a recent patent did suggest that the Pro variant may sport a penta-lens camera setup.

In a newly filed patent application at the China National Intellectual Property Administration by Huawei for a smartphone case, an upcoming device - thought to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro successor – is expected to sport a penta-lens camera setup. The Nokia 9, released at MWC, also sports a penta-lens camera setup at the back, and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro looks to give some competition to HMD Global.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable (30cm) to Go on Sale in India on April 4
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition India Price and Pre-Order Details Revealed, No Xbox One Release Planned
Huawei Mate 30 Confirmed to Already Be in Testing, Will Launch September or October
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  3. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  4. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  5. Huawei Unveils FreeLace, FreeBuds Lite Wireless Earbuds Starting at EUR 99
  6. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  7. OnePlus 7 Case Render Leak Tips Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  9. Xiaomi Shows Off Its Double-Folding Smartphone Prototype in New Video
  10. WhatsApp's Anticipated Dark Mode Spotted in Android App
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.