Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 30 Tipped to Feature Hole Less Glass Unibody Design, Mate 30 Pro Leak Shows Wide Notch

Huawei Mate 30 Tipped to Feature Hole-Less Glass Unibody Design, Mate 30 Pro Leak Shows Wide Notch

Huawei Mate 30 Pro duo might take curved display aesthetics to the next level.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 30 Tipped to Feature Hole-Less Glass Unibody Design, Mate 30 Pro Leak Shows Wide Notch

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Twitter / @UniverseIce

The Huawei Mate 30 is tipped to solely support wireless charging

Highlights
  • Mate 30 is to rumoured to rely on eSIM and capacitive buttons
  • It is reportedly a part of Huawei’s smartphone design overhaul
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro tipped to sport a wide notch like its predecessor

Huawei's Mate 30 series is expected to arrive in 2019's fourth quarter and the testing is already underway internally. While concept renders have given us an idea of what the phones might look like, there might be some radical changes. New leaks suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 might feature an all-glass unibody design without any buttons or holes. Additionally, alleged images of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's display panel indicate that the phone will have an unusually curved display that will wrap around the edges. It is also being tipped that the phone won't have a hole-punch camera. Instead, it will feature a good ‘ol notch.

As per a new leak, the Huawei Mate 30 will have an all-glass unibody design that won't leave any space for the metallic frame running around the edges. The details, which reportedly originated from supply chain feedback, suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 won't feature any physical buttons or ports. The phone will rely on artificial tactile feedback delivered by a linear motor to provide the feel of pressing a button.

As far as the idea of the hole-less phone goes, Huawei seeks to implement it on the Mate 30 by ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port for charging, and will instead rely on wireless charging. To eliminate the need for a SIM slot, the phone will reportedly go with the eSIM solution. As for the display, well, it will reportedly wrap around the corners and will extend all the way to the edges of the rear panel. Huawei reportedly thinks the unibody hole-less form factor is the future of smartphone design.mate30Pro body2 Huawei

The leaked Huawei Mate 30 Pro front panel shows a wide notch.
Photo Credit: Twitter / SlashLeaks


Coming to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, it appears that the concept renders we have seen so far might be inaccurate to some extent. Tipster IceUniverse has leaked alleged images of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's screen cover that has one of the biggest curvatures we have seen so far on a phone.

The curved screen cover appears as if it will protect a panel that is bent almost 90-degrees to cover the entire side edge. If that design materialises, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro might also rely on capacitive inputs and will ditch the physical volume and power buttons. The tipster has also shared an image of what is claimed to be protective films for the Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro.

Additionally, he also tipped that the Mate 30 Pro won't feature a hole-punch camera, contrary to what concept renders have shown, and will have a notch instead. Another leak, which comes courtesy of SlashLeaks, claims to show the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's front panel with a wide notch, just like the one on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. There are a total of six cutouts for sensors, which indicates that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro might retain the 3D face unlock technology from its predecessor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Wildlife Traffickers Use Facebook, Instagram to Find Black-Market Buyers
Huawei Mate 30 Tipped to Feature Hole-Less Glass Unibody Design, Mate 30 Pro Leak Shows Wide Notch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  3. ISRO's Heavy Rocket 'Baahubali' Gearing Up for Moon Mission on Monday
  4. Amazon Prime Available at Half Price to 18- to 24-Year-Olds in India
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  6. iPhone Prices Could Drop as More Made in India Phones Set to Hit Retail
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  8. Realme X 'Blind Order' Bookings Now Live in India With Rs. 500 Discount
  9. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  10. Samsung Galaxy M Series Offers Revealed for Amazon Prime Day Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.