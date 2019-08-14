Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Spotted on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro have now received TENAA and Bluetooth certifications. While TENAA listings usually give away the images and specifications of the upcoming phones, this time around only the certifications have been published, and other details are private as of now. The two phones were spotted on Bluetooth SIG as well, with the same model numbers as on TENAA. The phones have been earlier tipped to sport triple rear cameras at the back, a wide notch up front, and a gradient back panel.

The Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro with model numbers TAS-AL00 and LIO-AL00 respectively have received certifications on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG both. The TENAA listing for both the phones is under privacy control for now, revealing nothing of importance, apart from the fact that it has been certified. However, it does reveal that the phones run on Android, come with dual-SIM dual standby slots, and supports TD-LTE/LTE FDD/TD-SCDMA/WCDMA/cdma2000/CDMA 1X/GSM standard.

Even the Bluetooth SIG certification reveals nothing of significance about the two phones, and they are listed on the site with the same model number as well. The certifications were first spotted by Huawei Central.

Separately, a Chinese blogger has tipped on Weibo that the Huawei Mate 30 will support 25W fast charging. If this is true, it could trump the Xiaomi Mi 9's 20W fast charging support, and match the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+'s 25W fast charging support as well.

Renders of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro have been leaked recently, and the phones sport a triple rear camera setup in a circular module, gradient glossy back panel, a wide notch up front, and curved side edges. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to feature two 40-megapixel sensors - primary 40-megapixel camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4 and 1/1.5-inch sensor and a secondary 40-megapixel camera with 1/1.8-inch sensor and a 120-degree ultra-wide field of view - assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no word on the phones' launch timeline as of now, but trial production has reportedly begun.