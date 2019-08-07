Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 30 Series Case Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Gradient Design

Huawei Mate 30 Series Case Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Gradient Design

The two phones are shown sporting a wide notch with facial recognition sensors.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Mate 30 Series Case Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Gradient Design

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to come equipped with dual 40-megapixel cameras.

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s leaked case renders show a gradient design
  • The phone will reportedly be powered by the in-house Kirin 985 SoC
  • Huawei Mate 30 is also shown with triple rear cameras, gradient finish

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to debut this fall, and if leaks are anything to go by, the phone will reportedly pack upgraded camera hardware and an eye-catching design with a dramatically curved display. While multiple concept renders have surfaced in the past few weeks, new case-based renders of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has popped up, revealing a gradient design on the phone's rear panel and a circular camera module on the back. On the front, the phone can be seen sporting a wide notch with cutouts for multiple sensors that will reportedly be used for 3D facial recognition.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro case renders, which come courtesy of Slashleaks, show a design that is drastically different from a previous render that surfaced last month. Moreover, the freshly leaked renders show a circular camera module with three lenses, while the older leak depicted four cameras, aside from the fact that the positioning of flash and surface finish on the rear panel are also different.

The new case renders show a gradient finish on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, while the top and bottom edges are flattened with a matching colour scheme for a uniform look. But unlike the dramatically curved display that we've been expecting to see on the phone, something that leaked screen protectors have indicated, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is shown packing a tall display with a wide notch and sloping edges with a subtle curve.

huawei mate30 slashleaks Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 is also shown packing triple rear cameras, but there is no word on the megapixel count
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

 

On the front is a wide notch, which looks identical to the one we've already seen in another set of leaked images depicting screen protectors and live images of the phone's test unit itself. Another notable element is the metallic grill for the speaker on the rear panel's top left corner and what appears to be a laser autofocus module below it.

Slashleaks has also leaked case renders of the standard Huawei Mate 30, which appears to have a curvier rear panel but the same circular camera module with three snappers. The only difference is that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a square LED flash, while the one on the Huawei Mate 30 is circular.

As per a previous leak, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature two 40-megapixel sensors (primary 40-megapixel camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4 and 1/1.5-inch sensor + secondary 40-megapixel camera with 1/1.8-inch sensor and a 120-degree ultra-wide field of view), assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Trial production of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has reportedly begun, but owing to inconsistencies with past leaks, we suggest you process the freshly leaked case renders with a fair bit of scepticism.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost by 50 Percent for a Limited Period, Now at Rs. 50
Huawei Mate 30 Series Case Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Gradient Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  2. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  4. Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Launching in India in Q4 This Year
  5. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  6. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  7. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Highlight Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures
  10. Acer Launches 8 New Gaming Laptops in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 59,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today: Live Updates From the Event
  2. British Airways Cancels Flights Following IT Failure
  3. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  4. Blaupunkt SBWL-02 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India at Rs. 9,990
  5. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost by 50 Percent for a Limited Period, Now at Rs. 50
  6. Disney to Expand Hotstar Across Southeast Asia, Says CEO Bob Iger
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola One Action Price, Specifications Leak Thanks to Brief Listing on Amazon Germany
  9. Huawei Mate 30 Series Case Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Gradient Design
  10. Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Launching in India in Q4, Xiaomi Phone 100-Megapixel Camera Incoming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.